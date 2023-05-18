Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Quick Thoughts: What To Do When Stuff Happens

Summary

  • The Fed remains the straw that stirs the drink. When it stirs this vigorously, stuff happens.
  • For the first time in 15 years, investors are offered 5% returns on near-cash instruments, such as money market funds.
  • By increasing holdings of (nearly) riskless assets, investors are better placed to take selective risk today.

By Stephen H. Dover, CFA, Chief Market Strategist and Head of Franklin Templeton Institute, Franklin Templeton

When markets turn volatile, it’s not time to despair. Stephen Dover, Head of Franklin Templeton Institute, offers some judicious perspective on how to turn volatility

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

