Credicorp: Strong Buy Thanks To Peru's Improving Macroeconomic And Political Picture

May 18, 2023 11:52 PM ETCredicorp Ltd. (BAP)
Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Peru's economy was hit by a variety of unfortunate developments over the past five years.
  • These obstacles have all cleared up now, and Peru is set for a rapidly improving economic and political outlook.
  • Despite this, Peruvian stocks have not made much progress in 2023.
  • I believe Credicorp is particularly well-positioned to benefit. It sells at an historically cheap valuation while having a compelling digital strategy.
Vista aérea de Lima

Christian Vinces/iStock via Getty Images

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is Peru's largest bank. Shares have had a volatile month of May, and with them trading at the low end of the year-to-date trading range, it's worth highlighting this financial company now:

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
21.85K Followers
Research and trade alerts from a hedge fund pro with a global outlook.

Ian worked for Kerrisdale, a New York activist hedge fund, for three years, before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities there. His Ian's Insider Corner service provides live chat, model portfolios, full access and updates to his "IMF" portfolio, along with a weekly newsletter which expands on these topics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAP,CIB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

