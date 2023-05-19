Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Home Prices: Comparing Depth, Duration, And Dispersion

Summary

  • The US housing market is currently experiencing its sixth major downturn since the late 1960s, with home prices declining in 75% of major cities.
  • The duration of the current home price decline is around 10 to 11 months, with an average decline of about 3% nationally.
  • The severity of the decline varies across cities, with some areas experiencing minimal correction while others have seen significant declines, such as San Francisco and Seattle with nearly 15% declines.
2023 Happy New Year. Business and saving money for buy property, Financial growth, loan, mortgage, sale price and home tax. Hand holding house model on coins stack and wooden blocks number 2023.

Wipada Wipawin/iStock via Getty Images

The US housing market is in the middle of its 6th major downturn since the late 1960s.

Home prices are declining in 75% of major cities, with many areas posting declines for six or seven consecutive months.

Home Price Index

Case-Shiller

Home Price Declines

Case-Shiller

Duration of Downturn

Case-Shiller

Breadth of Downturn

Case-Shiller

Dispersion of Downturn

Case-Shiller

Real Home Price Index

Case-Shiller

Depth of Housing Downturn

Case-Shiller

Duration of Downturn

Case-Shiller

Summary of Past Downturns

Case-Shiller

Tracking Economic Inflection Points To Guide Your Asset Allocation Strategy

Eric Basmajian is an economic cycle analyst and the Founder of EPB Macro Research, an economics-based research firm focusing on inflection points in economic growth and the impact on asset prices.

Prior to EPB Macro Research, Eric worked on the buy-side of the financial sector as an analyst at Panorama Partners, a quantitative hedge fund specializing in equity derivatives. 

Eric holds a Bachelor’s degree in economics from New York University.

EPB Macro Research offers premium economic cycle research on Seeking Alpha. 

