Snowflake: Upside Potential Does Not Outweigh Uncertainty

May 19, 2023 12:58 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)
Dair Sansyzbayev
Summary

  • Snowflake has delivered a staggering 85% revenue CAGR over the last five years with profitability metrics improving significantly.
  • The company's revenue is expected to grow at a 28% CAGR until 2030, which I consider a very aggressive trajectory with little evidence to support this optimism.
  • My valuation analysis suggests the stock is slightly undervalued, though the uncertainty over underlying assumptions is enormous.

Пирамида идеальных снежков на снегу на открытом воздухе, крупным планом

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) has delivered massive revenue growth since the company went public, with margins improving rapidly. The company's balance sheet is vital as well. But I prefer not to invest at current levels since

SNOW's revenue disaggregated by geographic area

Snowflake's latest 10-K report

Snowflake's historical financial performance

Author's calculations

SNOW FCF vs SBC

Author's calculations

Data by YCharts

Snowflake sequential revenue growth rate decelerates

Author's calculations

Snowflake DCF analysis

Author's calculations

Snowflake conservative DCF scenario

Author's calculations

Dair Sansyzbayev
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

