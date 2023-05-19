Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stock Buybacks And The Great Wealth Transfer

John M. Mason
Summary

  • Robert Lucas, Nobel-winning economist, has written about how macroeconomic policies can end up having results not necessarily desired by the initiators of the policies.
  • The massive growth in income/wealth inequality is closely connected with the "credit inflation" created by the federal government over the past forty years or so.
  • This massive increase in income/wealth inequality is not exactly what the policymakers were after when they developed their policies during this time period.
  • The growth in the financial engineering of U.S. corporations has been at the forefront of programs designed to "maximize wealth" that have taken advantage of the environment that the government has created.
  • Maybe the federal government, in reviewing its budgeting options going forward, needs to consider the outcomes some of its earlier programs have produced, and change them.

Portrait of a smiling businessman

pixelfit/E+ via Getty Images

It is funny how information flows.

I just wrote two posts this week on the "Greatest Wealth Transfer In History" and here we are on Thursday, and several articles come out in the newspapers that contribute "new" information to

