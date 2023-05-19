Mario Tama

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders yesterday, May 18th, 2023. You can review their presentation here and press release here. While the meeting was mostly business as usual with the election of directors and presentation of proposals, the main thesis of this article is around the declaration of the 94 cents dividend. Wait, why is a dividend declaration important, especially for a company that is well known for its reliable dividend? Because this was the 4th consecutive quarter that Altria declared the 94 cents dividend and that means a dividend increase is around the corner.

I wrote this article in 2020, previewing what would become the company's 51st consecutive dividend increase. In the referenced article, I compared the 2020 numbers to my 2016 coverage on the same topic. I love referencing my past articles this way for two reasons (a) it helps to evaluate my past recommendations (b) it enables YoY comparison. Okay, it is not literally with consecutive years in this case but you know what I mean.

In my 2020 article, which had nearly 300 comments from Seeking Alpha readers, I was surprised by how Altria's 2020 numbers looked better than 2016's in almost every metric. Does this comparison exercise between 2020 and 2023 have the same surprising result? Let's find out.

Total shares outstanding: 1.785 billion

Current quarterly dividend per share: $0.94

Quarterly FCF required to cover dividends: $1.677 billion

Average FCF over the last five years: $2.017 billion

Payout using five-year FCF: 83% ($1.677 billion divided by $2.017 billion)

Average FCF over TTM: ~$2 billion

Payout using TTM FCF: 83% ($1.677 billion divided by $2 billion)

With those numbers out of the way, take a look at the two snapshots below: first image is from the 2020 article and the second image is from 2016 article.

Altria 2020 (Seekingalpha.com)

Altria 2016 (Seekingalpha.com)

Let's compare the results below. Drum rolls please. Read as metric, 2016 number, 2020 number, and 2023 number.

Shares outstanding: 1.958 billion -> 1.858 billion -> 1.785 billion.

Quarterly dividend/share: 56.5 cents -> 84 cents -> 94 cents.

Average 5-year quarterly FCF: $1.07 billion -> 1.66 billion -> 2.01 billion.

Payout ratio using 5-year average quarterly FCF: 102% -> 93% -> 83%.

(I am using 5-year averages since TTM numbers can be misleading due to sporadic occurrences.)

Every single major metric here looks progressively better through 7 years, while the dividend has gone up nearly 70%! Aren't you surprised at the numbers above? I am but I am also not. There is no doubt that Altria's primary business is on terminal decline (in terms of volume). There is no doubt that the company continues to face intense scrutiny from regulators. There is no doubt that the company has so far failed miserably in its attempts to diversify into other products. Yet, how are these numbers showing marked improvement compared to 2016 and 2020? I'd say three reasons:

Pricing power

Operational discipline

Relentless commitment to shareholders

I will continue holding and reinvesting my dividends into Altria as long as I am sure the company still holds the above three reasons near and dear.

New Dividend Forecast

I expect Altria to announce a dividend increase between 5% and 8%, bringing the annual dividend per share to $3.94 to $4.06. As a reference, the five year dividend growth rate stands at 7%. Let's use the mid-point of the above mentioned range, $4 for our calculations below. That would push MO stock's already high yield to around 8.90%. The argument for $4.00 annual dividend per share is supported by these numbers. The company's stated goal is to pay 80% of its adjusted earnings per share. The forward EPS estimate stands at $5.05 as of this writing and 80% of that would be $4.04 while I am predicting a slightly lower increase to $4.00.

Conclusion

Through thick and thin, JUUL or no JUUL, FDA punches, Altria continues to deliver on its dividend commitment to shareholders. Sure, the stock price has fluctuated and is just about flat this year while the NASDAQ is raging. But then, Altria routed the market in 2022. Altria has also outperformed the market since my 2020 article (including dividends) while it significantly trails the market since my 2016 average.

Why am I a happy camper even though the overall returns has lagged the market significantly since 2016? Because, I, like many readers, invested in Altria primarily for its reliable dividend payments (and dividend growth) and the company has not disappointed us so far. Knowing why you purchased a particular stock may be the key difference maker in how you view that stock. As for me, I am once again viewing the stock with much better attention as the recent improving market sentiment (read risk-on) has punished stocks like Altria to the extent that the P/E is once again almost the same as the stock's yield.

Here's to a strong 54th dividend increase. I look forward to covering the increase, likely in August.