Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ryman Healthcare Limited (RYHTY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2023 1:09 AM ETRyman Healthcare Limited (RYHTY), RHCGF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.47K Followers

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCPK:RYHTY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 6:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Umbers - Group CEO

David Bennett - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nick Mar - Macquarie

Stephen Ridgewell - Craig Investment Partners

Arie Dekker - Jardin

Aaron Ibbotson - Forsyth Barr

Jason Familton - ACC

Bianca Fledderus - UBS

Richard Umbers

[Foreign Language] Good morning, everyone. I'm Richard Umbers, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Healthcare, and I'm delighted to be here to present our Full Year Results for the Year Ended 13st of March.

Here with me in Christchurch I have Dave Bennett, our Group CFO. As previously announced, Dave will be transitioning into the Chief Strategy Officer role and remains the CFO until a new appointment is made. We'll be happy to answer questions at the end of this presentation and we're hoping to wrap-up within 60 minutes.

Today, we're announcing a solid result. We delivered this while taking a number of steps to reposition the business for future growth and for improved financial performance. This result was achieved in a challenging economic environment compounded by significant weather events and the tail-end impacts from COVID.

Our result confirms healthy demand for what we offer. Our Australian business continues to go from strength-to-strength. Following our recent $902.4 million equity raise, we have reset our balance sheet. Importantly, our gearing has reduced to 31.1%, which is within our new medium term target of 30% to 35%.

In line with previous communications, the Board has confirmed that there will be no final dividend for FY 2023. The Board anticipates making an announcement on Board renewal, including the appointment of a new Chair in the near future.

During the presentation, we'll discuss the results in detail as well as changes we've made to the business. You'll

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.