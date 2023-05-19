Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Waiting To Load Up

May 19, 2023 1:25 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV
Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.41K Followers

Summary

  • Today, I focus on the key levels to watch on the downside for a possible bottom, including the worst-case scenarios, imho, plus the resistance levels on the upside to signal that perhaps the tide has turned.
  • At the end of the day, Gold just closed at 2055 “twice”, following 2043 in March 2022 and the record closing high of 2069 in August 2020. The intraday peak was 2089 in August 2020 also.
  • If we close above 2055 and take out 2089 on an intraday basis, it’s game on for new record highs, Silver to 50-60, GDX too, and SILJ in the 30s. I consider this inevitable.

Precious metals

claffra

By David Brady

Gold chart

Let’s get straight to it. Today, I focus on the key levels to watch on the downside for a possible bottom, including the worst-case scenarios, imho, plus the resistance levels on the upside to signal that perhaps the tide has

Gold chart

Fibonacci retracement levels

Silver chart

Silver Fibonacci levels

GDX chart

Fibonacci levels

SILJ chart

This article was written by

Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.41K Followers
Established in February 2008, Sprott Money Ltd. is a leading precious metals wholesale, institutional and retail dealer selling gold, silver and platinum bars, coins and wafers online and over the phone. We offer competitive precious metals storage, IRA, and RRSP services, as well as a comprehensive news site.Sprott Money Ltd. is a privately held company owned by Eric Sprott and operated by Larisa Sprott.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.