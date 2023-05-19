Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2023 1:27 AM ETQifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.47K Followers

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Wu Haisheng - CEO & Director

Alex Xu - CFO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Frank Zheng - Crédit Suisse

Alex Ye - UBS

Ran Xu - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Qifu Technology's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to , Senior Director of Capital Markets. Please go ahead, Karen.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Qifu Technologies' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Our earnings release was distributed. Joining me today is Mr. Wu Haisheng, our CEO; Mr. Alex Xu, our CFO; and Mr. Zheng Yan, our CRO.

Before we start, I would like to refer you to our safe harbor statements in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make certain forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions on certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Also, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures [Technical Difficulty] to our CEO, Mr. Wu Haisheng. Please go ahead.

Wu Haisheng

By the end of Q1, our platform cumulatively connected approximately 46 million users with approved credit lines and a total of 150 financial institutions. Total loan facilitation and origination volume on our platform reached RMB 109.5 billion, up by 10.7% year-over-year and 4.7% quarter-over-quarter. Cumulative users with approved credit lines increased 15.6% year-over-year. The growth was better than our initial expectation against the back [Technical Difficulty] of the rate recovery in China's macro economy. Since the beginning of this year, we have seen positive overall trends in our business, including credit demand from users, steadily increasing and a continuous

