Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Armada Hoffler: A Mixed Bag, In More Ways Than One

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Armada Hoffler offers an attractive-looking yield and an impressive 3-year track record for dividend growth.
  • AHH reported disappointing Q3 results recently and has significant debt challenges.
  • This article examines the growth, balance sheet, dividend, and valuation metrics for this.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

man hand caught in a trap with a bribe

itakdalee/iStock via Getty Images

It is a well-known fact by now that the COVID pandemic, and the WFH (work from home) trend it spurred, have resulted in a nationwide glut of office space. On May 1, Charlie Munger even went so far as to

Chart
Data by YCharts

company logo

Armada Hoffler

map of U.S. Eastern seaboard, showing 6 properties in Maryland, 35 in Virginia and Washington, DC, 12 in the coastal Carolinas, and 2 in Georgia

Geographic distribution of AHH assets (AHH annual report)

line chart, showing uneven population growth since 1950, trending downward to a low in 2020, with a recent uptick thru 2023

Population growth for Baltimore since 1950 (Macrotrends.com)

bar chart, showing job growth near zero before the pandemic, 12 consecutive months of drastic job losses during the pandemic, followed by 18 months of more modest gains afterward, averaging about 50,000 per month

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Line chart showing growth rate dropped sharply in the early 1970's, and despite a brief upsurge in the early 1980's, has been declining gradually ever since 1990

Population growth for Baltimore since 1950 (Macrotrends)

bar chart, showing job growth near zero before the pandemic, 12 consecutive months of drastic job losses during the pandemic, followed by 18 months of more modest gains afterward, averaging about 75,000 per month

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

table of figures as described in text

Same Store NOI by segment (AHH Q1 2023 earnings supplemental)

table of figures as described in text

Top 20 AHH Tenants (AHH Q1 2023 earnings supplemental)

pie chart, showing 52% equity and 48% debt

AHH Capital Structure (AHH Q1 2023 earnings supplemental)

Factor grades for AHH: Valuation B, Growth B+, Profitability D, Momentum B-, Revisions A+

Seeking Alpha Premium

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we've got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
2K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.
I am a teacher, writer, recording artist, and inspirational speaker, who never had much money to invest for most of my life. Then I inherited a sizable sum of money at age 62, and soon found myself on a fascinating journey of making the most of the opportunity my parents have given me. I write of things I have discovered, in the hopes that my thoughts and discoveries may be of help -- or at least amusement -- to others. Promoting Author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.