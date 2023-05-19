Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Taking A Time Out? The High Price Of Idle Cash

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.2K Followers

Summary

  • Parking your fixed-income assets in cash may seem like a safe choice in today’s volatile investing environment, but it’s actually a risky proposition.
  • The odds of meeting your investment goals over any reasonable horizon are much poorer when you’re not fully invested.
  • Here are three reasons why sitting on the sidelines can be a dangerous game.

Collection of flying 100 American dollars banknotes, on white

Marat Musabirov

Playing It Too Safe Can Cost Investors Both Return and Income

Since September 2022, other assets beat T-bill returns. High-yield yields are also much higher than cash and inflation.

Past performance and current analysis do not guarantee future results. US T-bills are represented by the Bloomberg US Treasury Bills 1–3 Months Index; US Treasuries are represented by

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.2K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.