Occidental Petroleum: Warren Buffett Buys Again, So Should You

Summary

  • Warren Buffett's recent purchases of OXY prove he's a good market timer, as his buys coincided with the OXY stock reaching its supply zone.
  • Despite some weaknesses during Q1, OXY demonstrated some improvements in its financial position, as far as I see it.
  • OXY's superior FCF yield [TTM] could be a key factor that attracted Warren Buffett to invest in OXY, seeking a liquid company with strong management.
  • Currently, OXY's stock is valued at 12 times FY2023 earnings, and the projected year-over-year EPS decline of nearly -48% seems too pessimistic to me.
  • I reiterate my previous Buy rating on OXY stock and support Goldman's target of $77 per share.
Fortune"s Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2

Paul Morigi

Intro & Thesis

I've been covering the stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) here on Seeking Alpha since early October 2022, and that time coincided with a fairly difficult period of falling energy commodity prices, so most

Chart
Data by YCharts

SEC, author's notes

SEC, author's notes

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

GS [May 10, 2023], proprietary source

GS [May 10, 2023], proprietary source

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

ZeroHedge [May 12, 2023], a proprietary source

ZeroHedge [May 12, 2023], a proprietary source

BofA [May 16, 2023], a proprietary source

BofA [May 16, 2023], a proprietary source

BofA [May 16, 2023], a proprietary source

BofA [May 16, 2023], a proprietary source

