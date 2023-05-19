Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bumble's Impressive Quarter And Guidance: Reiterating Buy

May 19, 2023 4:16 AM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL)MTCH
Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
823 Followers

Summary

  • Bumble's revenues came in at the high end of estimates.
  • It maintained its revenue guidance of 16 to 19% for 2023.
  • The revenue guidance of 16-19% is very impressive for a tough year and one of the highest in the industry.
  • The stock isn't getting any love with a consistent short interest of 7%.
  • I believe patient investors will be rewarded well; this is a good long-term investment.

BumbleSpot #atthemoxy

Tom Cooper/Getty Images Entertainment

Bumble's First Quarter grows 16% YoY

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) delivered on the top line, executing well to a 16% YoY revenue increase for Q1-2023. It also maintained its guidance for Q2-2023, expecting revenues of $254Mn to $258Mn or 17% over last year.

Bumble Q1-2023 Revenue and Earnings

Bumble Q1-2023 Revenue and Earnings (Bumble, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

Bumble Q1-2023 Earnings

Bumble Q1-2023 (Seeking Alpha, Bumble, Fountainhead)

This article was written by

Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
823 Followers
Financial analysis, research, writing, portfolio management Budgeting, planning and strategy Controller, Chief Financial Officer EXPERIENCE 12/2001 – Present Fountainhead Consulting New York Research Director Responsibilities Write independent and unbiased equity research reports Manage research projects, write strategic reports on market size Develop research processes for Internet data compilation and integration Train junior analysts on usage and edit their reports Consult with clients on capital allocation for new projects Manage portfolios for clients Research Assignments and Projects Competitive intelligence for the mortgage industry - seven month project Competitive intelligence for the mortgage servicing industry – three month project Competitive intelligence for the industrial supply industry – three month project Competitive intelligence for the online data analytics and advertising industry Company profiling of global telecom companies for a telecom research provider Business and competitive intelligence of the enterprise applications market Company profiling and competitor assessment of the credit card processing market Company profiling and financial analysis of three competitors in the retail market Competitor analysis of the South African credit card and housing loan market Competitor analysis of the South Asian telecom market Market sizing, pricing and positioning strategies for the beauty salon market in India 01/2005 – 06/2006 Contributor The Motley Fool New York Wrote investment commentaries on companies, such as Adobe and Pier 1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMBL, MTCH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.