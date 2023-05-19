Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QQQM: It's Bull Run, Not A Bear Market Rally

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
900 Followers

Summary

  • The current uptrend in Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF does not appear to be a bear market rally because it is supported by fundamental factors rather than speculation.
  • The potential shift in Fed tightening policy, soft landing, and higher-than-expected earnings are likely to support the uptrend.
  • QQQM is a top bet for investors aiming to capitalize on a potential bull market as it emphasizes only 100 large-cap stocks from the tech-heavy NASDAQ index.

"BULL RUN" word on yellow pinned note

Calvin Chan Wai Meng/iStock via Getty Images

Following a year marked by gloomy reports and negative events, market fundamentals began to favor high-beta stocks and ETFs such as the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM), owing to the declining

QQQM price change

QQQM price change

Unemployment rate

Unemployment rate (fred.stlouisfed.org)

S&P 500 surge in subsequent year after bear market

S&P 500 surge in subsequent year after bear market (rbcgam.com)

QQQM Holdings

QQQM holding breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

QQQM Price Change Vs. Peers

QQQM Price Change Vs. Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Quant Ratings

Quant Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

