The Wendy's Company: Scaled Market Penetration Drives Systemwide Sales Growth

May 19, 2023 5:13 AM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • Over the past year, Wendy's (WEN: +32.92%) has experienced superior share price growth to both the general market (SPY: +1.69%) and the restaurant industry (EATZ: +15.68%).
  • While the impressive growth of both Wendy's and the restaurant industry reflects the broader COVID recovery theme, unlike most of the industry, Wendy's has seen record revenues.
  • This is in line with the firm's aim of growth and scale at all costs, with a tripartite strategy of expanding the firm's footprint, digital acceleration, and supporting SRS momentum.
  • The firm also retains a disciplined capital deployment strategy, enabling resilience and reducing risk of poor investment.
  • Combined with a general undervaluation, I believe WEN stock is a 'buy'.

Wendy"s Restaurant Retail Location

M. Suhail/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is an Ohio-based global fast-food restaurant franchiser with operations concentrated on burgers, sandwiches, milkshakes, and more. As of 2023, there are 5,994 Wendy's restaurants in the US and 1,101 across 31 foreign countries.

Corporate Strategy

Wendy's Q1'23 Presentation

Wendy's (Dark Blue) vs Industry and Market

Wendy's (Dark Blue) vs Industry and Market (TradingView)

Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Relative Valuation

AlphaSpread

SRS

Wendy's Q1'23 Presentation

4 Reasons Ghost Kitchens Will Succeed in the New Normal

4 Reasons Ghost Kitchens Will Succeed in the New Normal (BentoBox)

Capital Allocation

Wendy's Q1'23 Presentation

Wendy's Price Forecast

TradingView

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

