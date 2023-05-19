Solskin

Investment Summary

The investment case for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) continues to ripen following the company's Q1 FY'23 financials. In my informed opinion, the company's robust fundamental and market generated data suggests that BRKR is well positioned attract investment going forward. This follows from the bullish technical analysis published on BRKR in November.

The firm is off to a terrific start to the year in Q1 with upsides across the entire portfolio, and is committing more risk capital toward growth investments to unlock future value for shareholders. BRKR could do another 10-11% growth in turnover this year to $2.88-$2.95Bn on my estimation and pull this down to adj. earnings of $2.55-$2.60 per share if all goes according to plan.

Net-net, the market's expectations have improved for BRKR in recent months but may be discounting the company's forward earnings growth at too deep of a level at the current market value. I reiterate BRKR is a buy at a $94 price target.

BRKR price evolution, 2022-date

Data: Updata

BRKR Q1 - Profitability and Growth Abundant

Following a strong finish to FY'22 BRKR backed this up with another resilient display coming into the new year. Looking first to the financial results, Q1 top-line grew 15.2% YoY to $685mm, built from a c.18% YoY growth in core business operations, noted in Figure 1. Growth was underscored by strength across the core portfolio, aided by a 210bps tailwind from acquisitions. It pulled this down to earnings of $0.52 per share, up. 6%. Q1 analytics continues below.

Figure 1

Data: BRKR Q1 Investor Presentation

1. Portfolio highlights

Turning to the portfolio highlights, there were many dotted throughout the quarter. To name a few:

BioSpin revenue up "high teens" YoY to $180mm, with China reopening and outsized demand in aftermarket sales.

The CALID Group division up ~20% in revenue to $23 7mm, as the pace of booking outpaced revenue collections, again helped by China market.

NANO Group sales increased a little over 20% to $210mm as well as industrial research trends ticked up along with Nano Surfaces & Metrology contributions.

BEST segment revenues up "high single-dights" for the year as the demand for superconductors remains strong even with supply chain still an imposing force.

In extension, the firm received two orders for its 1.2GHz NMRs from the University of Warwick and University of Birmingham, respectively. They will be used for functional biology research, but also for green-tech and materials research over in the UK, likely working on developing infrastructure projects. I'd also add that its BeatBox unit is now qualified for tissue proteomics. The benefit being, this should allow the firm to process large cohorts of formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded ("FFPE") tissues at a faster pace, but also at greater precision. Because FFPE specimens are somewhat the bread and butter of therapeutic research, BRKR can handle large-scale biobank programs with this kind of processing power, so I'll be looking to see how BRKR utilizes this going forward.

2. Capital productivity, profitability, growth investments

Gross and net capital productivity are standout features in the BRKR investment debate. It continues producing strong returns on capital, and the market is rewarding its investment activities. The company's gross capital productivity ("GCP") is seen in Figure 2. Here, GCP is measures as gross profitability, taken as the TTM gross profit divided by the total assets each quarter, dating back to Q3 FY'22.

Trends have remained flat here over the testing period and the firm routinely produces ~$0.09-$0.10 in gross for every $1 put to work in productive assets. Notably, the asset base has increased from ~$2.6Bn in FY'20 to c.$3.7Bn at the time of writing. The profitability factor is a positive sign in that regard.

Figure 2

Data: Author, BRKR 10-K's

Uses of incremental capital investment during the quarter went toward the firm's Project Accelerate 2.0, growth CapEx, buybacks, and the Proteomics acquisition. Looking at this in further details, key observations include:

BRKR is diverting investment towards growth capital expenditures and looks to ramp this up over time. From Q1 FY'21-Q1 FY'23, the TTM CapEx increased from $91.4mm to $135.2mm. The firm also repurchased ~315,000 shares for ~$22mm. Total capital put at risk, defined as the total operating capital BRKR has invested, including intangible assets and goodwill, has shifted from $1.9Bn to $3.2Bn ($1.6Bn and $2.7Bn ex-goodwill). Looking at the changes in total capital at risk, the firm has invested a total of $1.25Bn in from Q1 FY'22-'23. Meanwhile, the total capital provided to the business (equity, debt, equity equivalents) came to $1.64Bn last quarter (TTM basis), up from $1.28Bn the year prior [Figure 3].

BRKR uses the financing approach to calculate its total capital provided by investors (equity, debt, equity equivalents) and returns on capital, and clipped a 24% trailing return last quarter. The financing approach to calculating ROIC is welcomed but has its shortcomings. First, it treats SBC as OCF, when it should be a financing charge. Second, it doesn't capture the impact from intangible investments, nor does it penalize the company for goodwill. Nevertheless, 24% return on investor's capital provided to the business is a standout.

Figure 3

Data: BRKR Q1 Investor Presentation

BRKR's returns on existing capital using the operating approach are observed in Figure 4. Here, we get a clear sense of the assets BRKR is deploying and tracks changes in asset productivity/efficiency over time. The total capital put to work, including fixed assets, intangibles, goodwill, and NWC, are included, then compared to the return ex-goodwill. The thinking is we should penalise the firm for overpaying for acquisitions, but in the same breath, goodwill is not an operating asset. The returns on capital are calculated as the TTM post-tax earnings ("NOPAT") divided by the total capital at risk. Findings show:

The firm has persistently generated double-digit returns on existing capital over the last 3-years.

Post-tax earnings have grown from $263mm to $381mm over a rolling TTM period.

Excluding goodwill, the returns are at least 2-3 percentage points ahead which is a pleasing sign.

Management call for 11-12% organic growth at the top line in FY'23 to $2.83-$2.88Bn and believe it can get there based on the strong Q1 start and the record backlog. Importantly, CapEx allocations are increasing to build capacity for the coming few years - but not only that, the productivity benefits of this should be one to watch. Further, the economic earnings profile for BRKR's operations are tailwinds, as seen below.

3. Economic Earnings

The economic profitability enjoyed by BRKR's investors is also observed in Figure 4. Economic earnings, the return on a firm's investments above/below the opportunity cost of capital, is central to the BRKR investment thesis. A 12% hurdle rate is appropriate in this instance as it represents the long-term averages of the benchmarks.

Recall, a corporation is simply a conduit between a company's assets, its equity, and its investors. The equity investors (owners) own the assets and have a residual claim to the company's cash flows. To attract investment, and a higher market valuation, capital should be more valuable in BRKR's hands than in my (and other investors) own. That is to say, when I can invest in the benchmark at 10-12%, my company better be producing return on the capital it has invested (assets) above this hurdle rate, to be worth more over time. If it doesn't, any company growth will be destructive to value.

Looking to BRKR's economic earnings:

The trend is for economic profits each quarter on a rolling TTM basis. Excluding goodwill, the firm produced 2% economic profit above the hurdle rate last quarter, below the 4-5% seen previously. This translates to economic earnings of $8mm, below the $12mm and $16mm seen previously.

Subsequently BRKR has created value for shareholders through its growth because the economic earnings are positive. In that sense, it can focus on growing the business without jeopardizing the cash it can throw off to shareholders, and vice-versa.

Figure 4

Data: Author, BRKR 10-K's

This has been perceived exceptionally well by the market and this suggests investors are expecting a big payoff from the firm's investing activities. As seen in Figure 5, the change in market valuation each year has been positive, seeing investors add another $1.2Bn in cap to BRKR's equity over the 12-months to Q1 FY'23. The market return on invested capital is then calculated as the change in market value over the total capital at risk, then compared without goodwill charge.

As noted, the firm has rewarded each $1 in invested capital with ~38% in additional market valuation last quarter. More importantly, on an incremental basis:

BRKR invested another $472mm and $783mm in Q1 FY'22 and Q1'FY'23 respectively.

On this, it generated an additional $72mm and $46mm in post-tax earnings growth, respectively.

As such, the market has rewarded each $1 in incremental investment BRKR made in these periods with a subsequent $1.02 and $0.65 in additional market valuation.

This tells me the market's expectations have been revised higher from BRKR's capital allocations decisions. It also suggests the expected returns generated on the business' (treating it as my own) capital, to which I have committed my own funds, is expected to create value above the hurdle rate.

Figure 5

Data: Author, BRKR 10-K's

Figure 6

Data: Author, BRKR 10-K's

4. Market generated data

Recent price trends give invaluable information about the market's expectations going forward. We can learn much from the objective assessments presented in Figure 7, Figure 8 and Figure 9. First, looking to the cloud daily and weekly cloud charts presented below:

On the daily chart, shares have pulled back to the base of the cloud and are currently testing this level as support. The lagging line has bounced from the cloud top, which is a good sign.

In my view, there's risk over the medium-term (coming weeks) to price activity based on this assessment.

Looking to how BRKR has articulated with the cloud in the past, you'll note is has gathered support 5x at either the base or the top of the cloud going back to November last year.

This bodes in well for the current picture although we need to see movement off the current mark to ~$80 by end of May to be overwhelmingly bullish on the daily chart.

Figure 7

Data: Updata

On the weekly chart, that looks out to the coming months, we are still bullish above the cloud.

The lagging line is testing the cloud top as well, and a break into the cloud could spell a reversal in price action.

There's good scope for consolidation to remain bullish on the longer-term.

Anything above $75 by September-October could still be within the longer-term trend in my opinion.

Hence, long-term, I am still constructive on BRKR's equity, in-line with my fundamental investment thesis.

Figure 8

Data: Updata

Finally, we have upside targets to the $82.5 region, but a new $70 downside target has been thrown off as well.

A push higher would negate the downside target and have us looking to $82.5, but a drift lower could make $70 more of a reality.

Hence, BRKR needs to catch a bid from its current mark in order to remain on-trend from the technical perspective.

Figure 9

Data: Updata

5. Valuation

You've got BRKR priced at 28x forward earnings and 7x book at the time of writing. This is either 1) severely overvalued, or 2) indicative of the market's expectations. To examine this, we'll use a 12% discount rate (as previous) and look to the market's expectations on BRKR's future cash flows.

Looking to the current market valuation of $10.9Bn at the time of writing:

My calculus tells me the market values BRKR's future post-tax earnings at ~$1.31Bn, getting you to the $10.9Bn ($1,310/0.12 = $10.9Bn).

From the forward consensus EBIT forecast of $519mm, this call for c.20% geometric growth in earnings over the coming 5-years (($519 x 1.2025^5)/0.12 = $10.9Bn).

This isn't out of reach for BRKR especially given the returns on capital provided and invested I've shown here today.

Looking to the company's earnings reinvestment and returns on existing capital, my estimates have BRKR doing $800mm in pre-tax earnings this year or $616mm post-tax

Taking an average 16% annual return on existing capital forward, my numbers have BRKR to get the $1.3Bn can get there in the next 5 years. I believe the 16% is a fair number given what we've seen from BRKR to date.

At a 22% average (BRKR's 3-year rolling return on capital provided), I get to $13.8Bn capitalization or $94 per share, suggesting the market has underestimated BRKR's market value by ~27%.

This would suggest a fair forward P/E of 34x consensus estimates (treating earnings as NOPAT), or 26.5x forward EBIT (13,800 / 519 = 26.5).

In this vein, I've got the market valuing BRKR at 17.7x my FY'23 earnings estimates, well below the sector multiple of 19x. Hence, my estimates have BRKR still priced at a discount, potentially worth 26.5-34x forward earnings, or $94 per share. This supports a buy rating.

In short

BRKR continues to demonstrate positive fundamental and market generated data that corroborate the investment thesis of a buy. The firm is recycling capital at high rates of return and this is being rewarded by investors with additional market valuation. I am looking to a fair forward P/E of 26-34x or $94 per share, and believe the market's expectations may be undervaluing BRKR's earnings growth going forward. In this vein, I am looking forward to providing additional coverage as we progress through the year.