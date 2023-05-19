Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TEGNA: Looking To The Future

May 19, 2023 5:31 AM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)
Matthew Smith
Summary

  • The Standard General M&A deal appears dead.
  • We believe that management should use any break-up fees received, regardless of the amount, and repurchase shares.
  • We are buyers of TGNA shares again as we see numerous tailwinds which could dampen the blow from the slump in the general ad market.

TEGNA office building in Tysons Corner, Virginia, USA.

JHVEPhoto

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) decided once again not to host a conference call to discuss their quarterly results due to the pending transaction with Standard General. While the deal now appears to be dead in the water, the company is continuing to

TEGNA Proxy, Break-up Fee

Break-up Fee for TEGNA. (TEGNA Proxy Filing, SEC EDGAR)

TEGNA Station Footprint

TEGNA's portfolio of stations is quite attractive and should capture significant political ad dollars in late 2023 and throughout 2024. (TEGNA Investor Presentation, Q1 2023)

Matthew Smith
Follow us on Twitter here: @theinvestar Previously a Trader/Portfolio Manager for a Treasury Office managing anywhere from $10-20 billion (treasury assets, retirement benefits, endowment related funds), currently part of a team that oversees an outside investment manager managing almost $30 billion. Previously the founder of theinvestar.com, LLC. theinvestar.com, LLC was a leading news provider on the potash and uranium mining industries supplying data services, commentary, interviews, investment news, newsletters and quarterly industry publications.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TGNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We have small positions in TGNA in client accounts as we have been waiting on news regarding the merger. We are now buyers again and could buy in client or personal accounts at any time.

