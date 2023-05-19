Targeting Relative Value Opportunities

olm26250

Justin Blesy, Product Strategist, Asset Allocation: Hi, I’m Justin Blesy, asset allocation strategist, and I’m joined by portfolio manager Erin Browne. Erin, thank you for joining us today.

How do PIMCO’s asset allocation views influence our positioning in multi-asset portfolios?

Erin Browne, Portfolio Manager, Asset Allocation: We expect continued volatility in financial markets for the foreseeable future.

We are cautious on overall risk positioning because of the environment where the economy is likely to slow over the course of the next 12 months.

The most notable expression of this right now in our portfolios is through equities. Historically, equities have weakened heading into a recession, and we think right now that the risk/reward is really skewed to the downside given where valuations are today.

Our estimates suggest a much stronger decline in earnings than the market is currently anticipating, and therefore, we see further downside risk within equity markets.

On the other hand, we do see attractive opportunities in right now fixed income markets. Yields have reset higher over the last year, and as inflation begins to moderate, we think that fixed incomes are poised really well to outperform.

With higher yields, policy rates are approaching terminal levels, and inflation is showing signs of decelerating, the backdrop for owning fixed income has dramatically improved.

Moreover, we believe that high-quality fixed income will resume its role as a diversifier versus growth risk particularly as we enter a weaker environment, assuming that inflation remains contained.

With respect to duration positioning, we spent most of 2022 underweight, but we’ve shifted now to a more neutral position within our portfolios.

Within credit, we’re really emphasizing higher-quality issues as well as sectors that can withstand a weaker economic environment.

We expect that further dislocations, such as the one that we most recently experienced in the bank capital market, will continue. And these events can really present compelling opportunities for active investors like PIMCO.

We talked earlier about how excited we are about the opportunity in fixed income markets, but we’re also starting to see really attractive investments in real assets and currency markets as well.

And one high-conviction theme that we have right now in our portfolio is emerging market currencies, such as Thai baht, Brazilian real, and Mexican peso, which benefit from cheap valuation, high carry, and improving fundamentals.

We also think that there are interesting ways to hedge against an inflation surprise, particularly through owning inflation-linked bonds, which are pricing in a much faster normalization than we expect with respect to inflation.

Overall, we are finding interesting relative value opportunities across asset classes, as well as within asset classes. For instance, we think that high-quality credit offers an attractive alternative to equities in the current environment, and that EM assets - both rates and equities - also are appealing to their developed markets counterparts. So, while we are cautious overall on risk, we think there are a lot of reasons for us to be really excited about the opportunities in front of us.

