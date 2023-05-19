Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Targeting Relative Value Opportunities

May 19, 2023 5:45 AM ETIG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, LQDH, ESCR, FCOR, SKOR, LKOR, WFIG, GIGB, SUSC, IGEB, SPXB, FLCO, KORP, IGBH, IGIB, USIG, BBCB, DRSK, LQDI, SCHI, VCEB, MBBB, LQDB, JHCB, AGG, GVI, GBF, BND, BIV, OVB, PAB, SCHZ, CMBS, SPAB, AGGY, NUAG, BNDC, NUBD, UITB, PBND, HTAB, FFIU, EAGG, BBAG, FLCB, HCRB, GCOR, BTC, AVIG, BKAG, PIFI, FIGB, FSEC, GTO, BOND, BYLD, IUSB, FBND, VBND, TOTL, RFCI, FIBR, IMTB, FIXD, HTRB, WBND, JCPB, EUSB, ESGB, IEI, MBB, SPTI, SPMB, VGIT, VMBS, SCHR, GOVT, GNMA, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, FLGV, PFIX, VWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, JEMA, EMFM, DIEM, PCY, EMB, EMCB, EMHY, HYEM, CEMB, VWOB, EMTL, JPMB, KHYB, ESEB, EMBD, EMHC, EFIX, AEMB, CEW, ELD, CBON, EMLC, EBND, LEMB, SOVB, FEMB, KBND, FAIL, PGDDF, AYTEF, JEMTF, TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, SCHO, TBX, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, TIP
PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.09K Followers

Summary

  • Historically, equities have weakened heading into a recession, and the risk/reward is really skewed to the downside given where valuations are today.
  • There are attractive opportunities in fixed income markets. Yields have reset higher over the last year, and as inflation begins to moderate, fixed incomes are poised really well to outperform.
  • Further dislocations, such as the one that we most recently experienced in the bank capital market, will continue. And these events can really present compelling opportunities for active investors.

Business Opportunity

olm26250

Transcript

Justin Blesy, Product Strategist, Asset Allocation: Hi, I’m Justin Blesy, asset allocation strategist, and I’m joined by portfolio manager Erin Browne. Erin, thank you for joining us today.

How do PIMCO’s asset allocation views influence our positioning

This article was written by

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.09K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.