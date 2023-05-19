Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XLE: Buy The Dip Amid Record 14% Free Cash Flow Yield

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.9K Followers

Summary

  • Since my last article on the XLE in December 2021, we have seen a further 52% gain in the ETF, even as oil prices have remained flat.
  • Oil majors have been able to generate record free cash flows despite this drop in oil prices, which put the free cash flow yield at 14%.
  • While free cash flows will almost certainly fall over the coming months, they should remain elevated, and combined with strong balance sheets, this should allow for continued high dividend payments.
  • The world remains as heavily dependent on crude oil as ever, with global oil demand back at pre-Covid highs despite government efforts to reduce fossil fuel consumption.

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

I last wrote about the Energy Sector Select ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) in December 2021, where I reiterated my long-held bullish position on the US energy sector and the XLE ETF. Since then, we have seen a further 52% total returns, despite oil

Chart

XLE ETF Price (Bloomberg)

Chart

WTI Crude Oil (Bloomberg)

Chart

XLE Operating and Free Cash Flow (Bloomberg)

Chart

Real WTI Price and Ratio Of WTI Over Commodity Index (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.9K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.