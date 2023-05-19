Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Premier Financial: Dividend Yield Of 8.45% But There Is A Better Alternative

Summary

  • The dividend yield is very high, but history shows that in times of trouble, Premier Financial has been forced to suspend it.
  • There are regional banks such as Prosperity Bancshares with a lower dividend yield but more sustainable in the long run.
  • The macroeconomic environment is increasingly hurting this bank's net interest margin.

Over the past few weeks, regional banks have come under pressure due to the various bank failures that are marking this period in history. The collapse in share prices has been inevitable, and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is

My articles simply express my humble opinion and are not financial advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not a financial advice, just my opinion.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

