Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Atrion: Trading Below Value, Volatility Presents Mispricings

May 19, 2023 8:01 AM ETAtrion Corporation (ATRI)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.83K Followers

Summary

  • Atrion Corporation has traded within a wide range over the past 6 months with little-to-no major catalysts.
  • There appear to be market-generated reasons for this, rather than fundamental changes.
  • The company's economic model is sound, and it throws off plenty of cash to shareholders, relative to turnover.
  • Net-net, the volatility is a concern, but the empirical and fundamental data supports ATRI as a long-term buy in my estimation.

Doctor, researcher or scientist browsing the internet on a tablet for information while working at a lab, science facility or hospital. Expert, medical professional or surgeon searching the internet

Sean Anthony Eddy

Investment Summary

The October FY'22 rally in broad equities has rewarded high-beta names. This is great for popular tickers that attract lofty market premiums, at often psychotic valuations. Looking back over the past decade, owning stock of Atrion Corporation (

e

Data: Updata

4

Data: Koyfin

4

Data: Updata

4

Data: Author, ATRI 10-K's

r

Data: Author, ATRI 10-K's

4

Note: Owner earnings (free cash to shareholders) is calculated as [NOPAT - investments - reinvestment] where investments is the periodic change in total capital invested, and reinvestment is the percentage of earnings reinvested back into the business for maintenance/future growth, as [Incremental Invested capital / TTM NOPAT] (Data: Author, ATRI SEC Filings)

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.83K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATRI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.