Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PUTW: Put/Write Strategy Underperforms In The Long Run

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • PUTW ETF writes put options on the SPY ETF while investing proceeds into treasuries.
  • Put/write strategies have similar payoffs as covered calls. However, in rising markets, put/write may outperform as the written puts tend to expire worthless.
  • Both put/write and covered call strategies suffer from the same problem of capped upside. This will cause them to underperform over the long run.

Call and put option trading signs

remco86

The WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) systematically write put options on the market while investing the proceeds into 3-month treasuries. In general, PUTW's put-write strategy is similar to covered-call strategies. In a rising market, PUTW may outperform as its written puts expire

PUTW fund writes put options on SPY

Figure 1 - PUTW fund writes put options on SPY (wisdomtree.com)

Put Writing payoff profile

Figure 2 - Illustrative payoff profile of writing puts (investopedia)

Covered call payoff profile

Figure 3 - Covered call payoff profile (investopedia)

PUTW has outperformed XYLD YTD

Figure 4 - PUTW has outperformed XYLD YTD (Seeking Alpha)

Historical S&P 500 Monthly returns

Figure 5 - Historical S&P 500 monthly returns (Author created with data from Yahoo Finance)

PUTW underperforms the S&P 500 over the long run

Figure 6 - PUTW underperforms the S&P 500 over the long run (Seeking Alpha)

Since inception, SVOL has outperformed PUTW, XYLD, and S&P 500

Figure 7 - Since inception, SVOL has outperformed PUTW, XYLD, and S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.98K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.