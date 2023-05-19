Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Before Q1 2024 Earnings, Consider UiPath's Profitability

May 19, 2023 8:35 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
901 Followers

Summary

  • UiPath has seen a material decrease in top-line growth while making progress toward profitability in recent quarters.
  • Consensus earnings estimates see the firm posting its first positive non-GAAP EPS since Q1 2021 this upcoming quarter. This seems like a conservative overall estimate.
  • The company has been profitable before on a non-GAAP basis while also appearing to benefit from less subject Dollar price pressures for the most recent period.
  • There has also been significant price action in the stock late this week, indicating potentially positive market sentiment heading into earnings.
  • These trendlines indicate to me that UiPath is a solid buy heading into earnings, although I am not yet convinced for the long term.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology to automate business tasks with AI. Concept with expert setting up automated software on laptop computer. Digital transformation and change management.

NicoElNino

Overview

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is a robotic process automation company that has been publicly traded since Q2 2021. The company sells a suite of workflow automation products centered around the UiPath Automation Platform. This platform takes the form of an

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

DXY Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
901 Followers
Investment analyst and prop trader primarily covering the technology sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PATH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.