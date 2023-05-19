Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HP Inc.: A Good Buy Once The Sentiment Improves

May 19, 2023 9:11 AM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)1 Comment
Summary

  • The PC market saw a very tough last year and '23 started just the same.
  • The uncertainty of the economy and negative sentiment towards the PC market is weighing on the company’s performance.
  • The buying of devices will come back soon as people tend to replace devices every 3-5 years. The pandemic cycle is coming soon.
  • Financials show a mixed bag of numbers, which forces me to discount much more.
  • The company is a hold at this time until demand comes back and margins start to improve.

Hewlett-Packard to Buy Compaq

David McNew

Investment Thesis

With the earnings just around the corner, I wanted to take a look at HP Inc.'s (NYSE:HPQ) financials, what the PC industry looks like in the near future and how it may affect the company's stock

Quarterly Market Share of Major PC manufacturers

Quarterly Market Share (Statista)

Market share in Q1 '23 of major manufacturers of PCs

Market share in Q1 '23 (Gartner)

Coverage Ratio of HPQ

Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio of HPQ

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROE and ROA of HPQ

ROE and ROA (Own Calculations)

ROIC of HPQ

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Margins of HPQ

Margins (Own Calculations)

Intrinsic Value of HPQ

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

MSc in Finance. Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I like to research small, little-known companies to shed light that there might be something out there hidden with potential. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

