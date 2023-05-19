Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vistra Looks Forward With Proposed Nuclear Acquisition

May 19, 2023 9:18 AM ETVistra Corp. (VST)CEG, SO
Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vistra is a $9.1 billion market cap independent power producer generating and selling electricity in Texas and other areas of the country.
  • Although over half of its generation is natural-gas fueled, it has announced a strategic acquisition of more nuclear power plants, which meets twin goals of baseload reliability and zero-carbon sourcing.
  • Vistra’s dividend of 3.3% is less than the 10-year US Treasury yield, and it has significant debt; however, it may interest growth-seeking investors.
Nuclear power station with steaming cooling towers and canola field

RelaxFoto.de

Updating from my most recent review of the company I am increasing the rating of independent power producer Vistra Corporation (NYSE:VST) from "hold" to "buy," although only for capital appreciation and momentum investors, not for dividend investors.

Vistra continues

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

Vistra and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Natural gas spot prices

EIA

dry shale production

EIA Natural Gas Weekly

Electric Power Markets

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Chart
Data by YCharts

Vistra logo

Vistra Corp

This article was written by

Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
3.49K Followers
Long ideas for energy investors

Do you want to understand and invest in volatile energy markets? We bring fundamentals-based insights to oil, gas, utilities, renewables, and gasoline companies for real-world investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEG, VST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

