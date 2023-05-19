Bond Funds Or Individual Bonds: Which Is The Better Investment?

Luis Alvarez

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on May 5th.

Interest rate movements meant significant losses for most bond funds in 2022. Some investors reacted by constructing their own personal bond portfolios, in an attempt to reduce interest rate risk and further losses. Due to reader interest, I thought to write an article looking at some of the similarities and differences between investing in bond funds and constructing your own personal bond portfolio.

Bonds are bonds, and behave similarly if held by a fund or an individual investor. Their general characteristics, interest rate payments, capital gains, and total returns, would be more or less the same in either scenario. On the other hand, investors holding individual bonds can tailor their holdings and strategies to their specific needs or wants, while this is generally not the case for investors holding bond funds.

The specific investment strategies used by most funds somewhat differ from those used by most individual bond investors. Bond funds are generally always invested in bonds, automatically re-investing any maturing ones, which means investors are always exposed to interest rate risk. Investors holding individual bonds can always choose not to re-invest in any maturing bonds, which allows them to more easily ignore short-term bond price movements by holding until maturity.

Some investors might prefer to construct their own personal bond portfolios over investing in funds, to have greater control and flexibility over their holdings and strategies.

Bond Funds Versus Holding Individual Bonds - Similarities

Bonds are bonds, and have more or less the same characteristics if held by a fund or by an individual. Interest rate payments, capital gains and/or losses, and total returns are effectively the same. Let's go through each of these.

Interest Rate Payments

Bonds make interest rate payments, and said payments are for the same amount and rate for both funds and individuals. Bonds yielding 5.0%, yield 5.0% for both funds and individuals.

There is a small difference in how investors receive these payments, however.

If held by an individual, bond interest is received by the individual immediately.

If held by a fund, bond interest is first received by the fund, and then distributed to individuals as dividends. ETFs are required to do so by law, with extremely few exceptions. A summary of these requirements follows.

BlackRock

Dividend payments are generally made monthly, sometimes quarterly. Funds have some leeway on when these dividend payments are made, so dividend payments might take longer than expected.

Some income investors might prefer to hold bonds themselves, for greater control, and more timely, interest rate payments.

Capital Gains and Losses

Bonds sometimes fluctuate in price, and said fluctuations are the same for bonds held by an individual or a fund. If 10Y treasury prices decline 20%, then 10Y treasuries held by both types of investors should decline by 20%. Same is true for higher prices.

Individual investors might have an easier time ignoring any losses, as the face value of their investment has not changed, but the losses are nonetheless real. Investors in bond funds might have a difficult time ignoring these losses, as their brokerages or investment platform will very clearly, explicitly label them as such. Still, the losses are the same.

Bonds must be repaid, in full, at maturity, regardless of any short-term fluctuation in price. Investors in individual bonds might have an easier time internalizing that this is the case, as they bought the bond, and, presumably, know when it will mature, and how much money they will receive when it does. Investors in bond funds might have a more difficult time doing so, as bonds were bought by fund managers, and investors, presumably, lack in-depth knowledge of these. Still, bonds must always be repaid, in full, at maturity, and that applies to bonds held by individual investors and bond funds equally.

Total Returns

As bond interest rates, share price fluctuations, capital gains, and losses, are the same for both individual investors and bond funds, total returns are the same too. As an example, the total returns from investing in a 10Y treasury should be the same for an individual investor holding said security, versus a bond fund holding the same.

As should be clear from the above, bonds perform more or less the same if held by an individual or a bond fund. There are, however, some practical differences between these. Let's have a look.

Bond Funds versus Holding Individual Bonds - Differences

Level of Portfolio Control

Investors holding individual bonds have complete control over their bond portfolios. Investors decide which bonds to buy, when to sell, and what to do with any interest or capital payments received. Importantly, investors can choose to roll over their bonds at maturity, or not to.

Investors in bond funds have much more limited control over their (underlying) bond portfolios. Investors can choose which bond fund they'll invest in, but the fund's investment managers will ultimately decide which bonds to invest in, and what to do with any excess cash. Index funds have explicit methodologies, so investors have a very good idea of what these funds will be buying, but limited control over the portfolio itself.

Specific Investment Strategies Used

A corollary of the above is that the investment strategies/index methodologies used by most bond funds are very different from those of most investors. As these vary from fund to fund and investor to investor, it is impossible to go through all possible differences, but I think a broad, general overview or comparison is possible.

The average bond fund holds a portfolio of at least hundreds of bonds and automatically re-invests bonds before maturity. There are exceptions, including term funds.

The average bond investor holds a portfolio of a couple of bonds, holds until maturity, and at maturity, decides whether to re-invest or not. Strategies do differ across investors.

There are significant differences between those two strategies.

The average bond fund is always fully invested in bonds, with all the risks that entails. Bond funds will always decline in price when interest rates rise, for instance. The average bond investor holds at least some cash some days (at maturity), which offers some respite from these risks. At the very least, individual bond investors don't have interest rate risk the day their bonds mature.

Investors in individual bonds can easily pivot from bonds to cash, by not re-investing any maturing bonds. Investors in bond funds have a harder time doing so, as bond funds automatically re-invest bonds before maturity. Investors in bond funds looking to cash out of their position must necessarily sell their position at market prices, with all the risks that entails. Investors in individual bonds are never forced into selling at market prices, as they can simply wait until their bonds mature.

The fundamental characteristics of an individual bond investor portfolio will tend to evolve with time. Specifically, interest rate risk or duration will decline as bonds near maturity. As an example, a 10Y treasury bought by an individual investor today will have very little interest rate risk in 9.9 years, as said treasury will have a very short remaining maturity/duration then. This is very different from a bond fund. An investment in a medium-term treasury fund, like the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), will have lots of interest rate risk in 9.9 years, as the fund will have replaced close-to-maturing treasuries with a newer one by then.

Bond funds generally roll over their bonds before maturity, which might lead to different returns from holding bonds until maturity. Returns are dependent on too many factors to count, but I have two general comments. Returns are particularly strong when interest rates are declining, as the strategy is, in effect, selling high-price bonds to buy lower-priced ones continuously when this is the case. The same is true when long-term rates are higher than short-term rates, for more or less the same reason. Both of these have generally been true for decades, but neither is true right now.

Bond funds generally have more holdings than the bond portfolios of individual investors. As such, funds are generally more diversified, and so have less risk.

As an aside, lots of investors and analysts claim that there are significant differences between investing in bond funds and investing in individual bonds. In my opinion, most of these differences are simply differences between the strategies employed by funds and individual investors, described above. Individual investors who employed similar strategies to those of most bond funds would see very similar performance, and vice versa. Individual investors rarely employ the exact same strategies as bond funds, however.

Bond Funds Versus Holding Individual Bonds - Advantages and Disadvantages

In my opinion, individual bonds have two important advantages relative to bond funds.

First, individual bonds allow investors to more narrowly tailor their portfolios to their specific needs and views.

Second, and a corollary to the above, individual bonds are not automatically re-invested, allowing investors greater flexibility in their portfolios or investments. Do bear in mind, this is less of an issue for term funds.

In my opinion, bond funds have two important advantages relative to individual bonds.

First is their simplicity. Bond funds automatically re-balance their portfolios, so investors don't have to.

Second is their diversification, which decreases risk and potential losses from any individual default.

Conclusion

Bonds are bonds, and have more or less the same characteristics if held by a fund or by an individual. The strategies employed do differ, with several important implications for investors. Investors might prefer to hold bonds themselves, to more narrowly tailor their portfolios to their specific needs and views.