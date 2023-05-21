Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Archrock: Strong Q1, Demand Up, 6% Yield, Upside Potential

May 21, 2023 9:15 AM ETArchrock, Inc. (AROC)USAC
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Summary

  • Archrock, Inc. had 16.5% Revenue growth, 19% EBITDA growth, and 12% CAD growth in Q1 2023.
  • Archrock is 27% below Wall Street analysts' lowest price target.
  • It yields over 6% with robust 1.95X trailing common dividend coverage.
Pressure device for industry system

baona

With Europe switching to U.S. liquefied natural gas exports, compression services have seen strong demand, which has been a boon to service providers like Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Demand for U.S. natural gas is expected to continue to grow over the

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
37.64K Followers
Target 5-10% yields backed by solid earnings for better portfolio income.

Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities. 

"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AROC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

