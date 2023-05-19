Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Grab Holdings: Hyped-Up Prospects Face Harsh Reality Of Competition

May 19, 2023 9:38 AM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)
Stratos Capital Partners
Summary

  • GRAB is beginning to look like an overhyped stock that is turning out to be a lemon. We suspect that the company's business model was perhaps fundamentally flawed from the beginning.
  • The biggest threat to GRAB's first-mover advantage is competition, specifically new entrants that are capable of offering an equally attractive service with equally generous incentives and discounts.
  • By shortening the timeline to profitability through slashing incentives and freezing hiring, GRAB is essentially making a trade-off by sacrificing some growth in exchange for better short-term earnings performance.
  • Not only do we think GRAB's grand vision of becoming the super-app of Southeast Asia will turn out to be a house of cards, but we also see risks that GRAB's long-term profitability will turn out to be quite mediocre.
  • We are skeptical of seeing any meaningful improvement in GRAB's businesses for the foreseeable future, as management seems to lack a viable strategy for fending off competition and securing a dominating market share; we initiate coverage of GRAB with a "Sell" rating.

Broken light bulb on shiny surface

AOosthuizen/iStock via Getty Images

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB), the once widely acclaimed super-app of Southeast Asia, is beginning to look like an overhyped stock that is turning out to be a lemon. While GRAB has achieved admirable success in attracting support

Chart of GRAB share price since IPO

TradingView.com

Different businesses under GRAB's super app platform

Grab Investor Day 2022 Presentation

Graphic showing competing brands in food delivery.

The Business Times

Table showing GRAB slashing incentives in Q4 2022

GRAB Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Stratos Capital Partners (S.C) was established in 2017 by a small team of professionals from the investment industry with a deep passion for financial markets, macroeconomics, and investment strategy. S.C's original goal was to focus exclusively and extensively on the research & development of algorithmic trend-following strategies. The implications of our research over the years have not only strengthened our conviction for systematic strategies but have also led to the profound evolution of our philosophy towards a multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model.Author Bio: An original co-founder of S.C, I am also currently a portfolio manager for a family office with more than US$100 million in assets under management. 13 years of experience in the investment industry, of which I have spent 8 years actively managing investment portfolios for ultra-high net worth familiesPhilosophy: My investment philosophy is firmly anchored to systematic strategies that are evidence-based and applicable to multiple asset classes and across market cycles. Ideally, an investment portfolio should be systematic by design, multi-asset in composition, and multi-strategy in execution. Rigorous risk management is fundamental to this multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. For equities specifically, I rely heavily on value investing principles alongside other factors that have proven to generate consistent beta across market cycles. Good equity investing, of course, should not be entirely quantitative in approach. Thus, a certain degree of judgement and strategic thinking is required for making qualitative assessments at the individual stock level. ______________________________________________________Disclaimer: Stratos Capital Partners is a pen name adopted solely for the purpose of contributing independent investment and trading analysis for Seeking Alpha. Stratos Capital Partners is not a registered fund and is not licensed by a financial regulator. Stratos Capital Partners does not receive any form of benefit or compensation from companies mentioned in our analyses. However, the author does receive monetary benefits in the form of payment for article views as a content contributor for Seeking Alpha. The author shall not be held responsible for any losses whatsoever that may arise due to the author's analyses. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence when making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

