Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Constellium: Fundamental Issues Coupled With No Margin Of Safety

May 19, 2023 9:46 AM ETConstellium SE (CSTM)
Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
412 Followers

Summary

  • Constellium's 6.8% CAGR in revenue over the past 10 years hides the low shipment growth. Its growth in selling price was also very much lower than that of aluminum.
  • CSTM is a cyclical company, and any analysis and valuation should be based on its performance over the cycle.
  • On such a basis, there is no margin of safety. I also have concerns about its profitability and financial strength. As such, this is not an investment opportunity.

Highlight on chemical element Aluminium in periodic table of elements. 3D rendering

HT Ganzo

Investment thesis

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is a global aluminum company that IPOed in 2013. It had a challenging performance during the first few years. But the past few years' results seem to suggest that it has turned around.

Segment revenue

Chart 1: Segment Revenue (Author)

Revenue by Regions

Chart 2: Revenue by Regions (Author)

Performance Index

Chart 3: Performance Index (Author)

Peer Financial Performance

Table 1: Peer Financial Performance (Author)

Aluminum Prices

Chart 4: Aluminum Prices (FRED)

Summary of Valuation

Table 2: Summary of Valuation (Author)

WACC

Table 3: WACC (Various)

Sample calculation of intrinsic value

Table 4: Sample calculation of intrinsic value (Author)

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
412 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.