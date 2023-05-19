Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Take-Two Interactive - Interesting Case With Many Possibilities

Raul Shah profile picture
Raul Shah
1.85K Followers

Summary

  • Take-Two's main focus appears to be growing revenue at the expense of margins. Perhaps this is a permanent change, which investors should account for going forward.
  • The company's legacy titles are performing exceptionally well and are considered best in class.
  • The Zynga merger has not materialized, despite what the company states. In fact, Take-Two recorded almost $500MM in impairment charges related to this acquisition.
  • The company could be undervalued, depending on how you view the business and your time horizon. For long-term investors, this stock is a buy. For short-term investors, it is a hold.
  • There are many uncertainties and risks one must consider before purchasing shares. Primarily, if Zynga and GTA VI do not perform as anticipated.
friends playing computer game

zeljkosantrac/E+ via Getty Images

I will never forget coming home from middle school, running up the steps to my house, and picking up the package left outside the door. It was GTA IV. It was the first Grand Theft Auto game I had ever played, and I will never

This article was written by

Raul Shah profile picture
Raul Shah
1.85K Followers
Raul Shah is a current player for MLB in the World Baseball Classic and Minor League player who has been featured in Forbes as one of America's best stock pickers. He is ranked in the top 1% in TipRanks and is labeled "The Hardest Working Man in Professional Baseball." He graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a degree in Economics and Finance. He is the son of a physician and computer programmer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Neither this article nor any comment, message, video, or interaction associated with it is to be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction. Raul Shah is not liable for any financial outcome which might occur. Investors assume full responsibility for their actions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.