peepo

Wayfair worth a second look

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) released its Q1 2023 results on May 4, leading to a 4.4% increase in stock value so far. Although the financials appeared lackluster, showcasing a persistent decline in operating margins and negative free cash flow, the company successfully refinanced $600 million of its debt on May 10. With a $1 billion free cash outflow and only $1.048 billion in cash and cash equivalents, Wayfair also possessed an untapped liquidity revolver facility of $600 million. Looking ahead, the company anticipated generating positive EBITDA in Q2 and cited this as evidence supporting the sustainability of its business model.

We would like to dig deeper. Its operating metrics suggest the company may stop losing customers as yoy growth continues to stabilize and qoq growth shows flat. Its core customers continued to demonstrate strength as LTM net revenue per active customer continued to grow and reach a new high at $552 for the past 2 years. Repeat customers accounted for 79% of the purchases. LTM EBITDA and FCF showed sequential improvement from Q4 2022. Operating metrics seemed to be holding well, and thus, it is likely its financials could improve from here.

Operating metrics (Wayfair)

Low-end furniture boost by BNPL and less impact by high interest rate going forward

The inflationary pressures and the overall macroeconomic conditions have undoubtedly had a negative impact on the purchasing power of middle-class and low-income consumers. Consequently, Wayfair experienced a decline in its customer base in 2022. Nevertheless, despite these challenges, there remains a fundamental demand for affordable mass-market furniture. In fact, Wayfair's data reveals that an impressive 22 million active customers have made purchases on their platform within the past year.

Moreover, it is crucial to consider not only the customers lost by Wayfair due to the macroeconomic situation but also those who will continue to choose Wayfair as their preferred shopping destination, as well as the company's strategy moving forward.

We believe that Wayfair is well-positioned to capture market share from luxury furniture companies like RH (RH) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM), primarily because of its focus on the lower end of the furniture market. Unlike luxury retailers, the low-end furniture market is less susceptible to the effects of high interest rates due to lower average order value.

Furthermore, Wayfair stands to benefit from the growing popularity of "buy now, pay later" options, which appeal to price-sensitive customers. According to Fox, an increasing number of people are turning to buy now, pay later services to gain greater financial flexibility. If the Federal Reserve continues to maintain high interest rates, the demand for these payment options is likely to rise even further. While high-end furniture retailers like West Elm also offer buy now, pay later, affluent consumers are less inclined to choose this option, as their major purchases are often made using credit cards that provide rewards points. Affluent consumers prefer to accumulate these points for savings on other expenditures such as flights, hotels, and travel-related expenses. On the other hand, price-sensitive consumers tend to focus on saving money in a single transaction, given their limited discretionary spending. Consequently, Wayfair is likely to benefit more than luxury furniture companies from BNPL.

Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy is likely a plus

Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCPK:BBBYQ) competed with Wayfair in terms of convenience. However, Bed Bath & Beyond's bankruptcy is expected to lead to store closures in unprofitable locations. On the other hand, Wayfair, despite operating at a loss, received support from the capital market as bond investors agreed to refinance its operations. This financial backing enables Wayfair to sustain its services in the market and potentially capture some of Bed Bath & Beyond's market share.

Drop-ship model has flexibility advantage

In contrast to Amazon's inventory management approach, which involves holding and controlling inventory, Wayfair's drop-ship model provides a distinct advantage in terms of inventory management. Home Depot acknowledged the uncertain business environment in its Q1 earnings report, and we believe that Wayfair's drop-ship model gives it increased flexibility to compete with Amazon under such conditions.

Home Depot's statement read:

We also observed more broad-based pressure across the business compared to when we reported fourth-quarter results a few months ago. Despite a more challenging environment, our associates maintained their relentless focus on our customers, and I would like to thank them and our many partners for their hard work and dedication. While the near-term environment is uncertain, we remain very positive on the medium-to-long term outlook for home improvement and our ability to grow share in a large and fragmented market.

Residential real estate may see a bottom

In our analysis of Redfin, we observed encouraging indications that the real estate market was stabilizing. This was evident through a rise in transaction volume and prices. We also think that small-scale investors looking for liquidity as a result of their inability to make profits at higher rates was a major factor in the drop in residential real estate property prices. Conversely, larger institutional investors remained resilient, suggesting that the residential real estate market may have reached a bottom.

This stabilization in the residential real estate sector bodes well for furniture companies. We maintain the belief that there continues to be a fundamental demand for furniture, given the challenging market. Additionally, it is noteworthy that Wayfair has a customer base of 22 million people, which represents around 6% of the combined population of the United States and Canada. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, furniture, home furnishings, electronics, and appliance stores total sales were $233 billion in 2022. Thus, Wayfair had a 4.3% market share by dollar volume. As a result, Wayfair is playing a role in the American furniture market.

Risks

Competition from used furniture retailers

In the current challenging environment, Facebook's marketplace poses a significant threat to Wayfair, as more people are opting for second-hand furniture to save money. The ease of use and the personal nature of seller accounts linked to named individuals on Facebook's marketplace make transactions more convenient compared to other platforms.

But we should remember that Facebook's marketplace mostly serves people who prefer to pick up or have vehicles and can move furniture themselves. This is where Wayfair has an advantage with its free shipping offering, allowing them to compete effectively against Facebook's marketplace.

Valuation

Despite improved margins and operating metrics, still traded at distressed levels

Wayfair's stock valuation remains relatively low compared to its peers due to its weak profitability and cash flow. Currently, it trades at a P/S ratio of 0.33x, even lower than the unprofitable Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK), which stands at 0.47x. However, Wayfair demonstrated profitability in 2020, generating $14.1 billion in revenues, $364 million in operating income, and $1 billion in free cash flow. Considering these figures, if the company can prove its profitability once again, we believe there is significant upside potential for the stock. Additionally, as Wayfair holds a 4% market share in the United States as of 2022, it is evident that the company is more than just a pandemic winner. Its operating metrics exhibit early signs of resilience in terms of active consumer counts and continued strength in average revenue per customer. We believe these factors present a strong foundation for considering a bottom case scenario, encouraging investors to reassess the potential of this investment opportunity.

Valuation multiple (Seeking Alpha)

Margins (Seeking Alpha)

Refinancing bond is a milestone for turnaround

The company's success in securing bond financing serves as a significant indicator for the capital market, signaling reduced solvency risk in the short term. We consider this milestone to be a significant catalyst that the market has overlooked. Despite experiencing a decline in revenue in 2022, the company managed to enhance its gross margin in the past couple quarters. Additionally, it strategically allocated its resources towards exploring various customer acquisition channels, resulting in a less favorable bottom line. However, we perceive this as a strength that positions the company to seize market share once the furniture market stabilizes.

Gross margins (Finbox)

Summary

Wayfair holds a significant position in the U.S. furniture market, commanding a market share of 4.3%. Despite trading at a distressed multiple, the company has shown improvements in gross margins and operating metrics. We have identified several growth drivers and scenarios that could potentially position Wayfair to outperform its industry peers, with the recent bond refinancing being an important catalyst overlooked by the market, in our opinion. With signs of stabilization in the residential real estate market, we believe the current stock valuation is attractive. We anticipate the stock to be repriced appropriately because the company has a history of profitability and is expected to generate positive EBITDA in the upcoming quarter. We consider the risk and reward profile of this stock favorable and therefore rate it as a "Buy."