Is PayPal Stock A Buy Now After Pullback? Question Its Moat And Earnings

May 19, 2023 10:04 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL
Deep Value Ideas
Summary

  • I give reasons why PayPal Holdings, Inc. stock slumped after its - superficially quite good - first quarter results.
  • A closer look at a number of performance and cost metrics confirms the slowdown. PayPal's moat may not be so wide after all, and its scaling effects appear limited.
  • I present earnings - and discounted-cash-flow-based valuation and show why investors should think twice before taking the seemingly cheap valuation at face value.
  • Like other technology companies, PayPal's management makes excessive use of stock-based compensation, resulting in rather ineffective share buybacks.
  • Given the intensifying competition, rather weak cash flow growth, and only modest economic moat, I continue to avoid PayPal Holdings stock.

Introduction

I first covered PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock in October 2022, in the midst of the bear market when the stock was still trading above $90. In my article, which focused on the concept of duration, I rated PYPL

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: Free cash flow, after adjustment for stock-based compensation and normalization with respect to working capital movements

Figure 1: PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: Free cash flow, after adjustment for stock-based compensation and normalization with respect to working capital movements (own work, based on the company's 2015 to 2022 10-Ks)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: Active accounts at the end of each quarter

Figure 2: PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: Active accounts at the end of each quarter (own work, based on the company's Q1 2017 to Q1 2023 earnings press releases)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: Quarterly total payment volume and transactions per active account

Figure 3: PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: Quarterly total payment volume and transactions per active account (own work, based on the company's Q1 2017 to Q1 2023 earnings press releases)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: Transaction expense in percent of net revenues

Figure 4: PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: Transaction expense in percent of net revenues (own work, based on the company's 2015 to 2022 10-Ks and the 2023 10-Q1)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share

Figure 5: PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share (own work, based on the company's 2015 to 2022 full-year earnings releases and 2023 guidance)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: Efficiency of share buybacks

Figure 6: PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: Efficiency of share buybacks (own work, based on the company's 2015 to 2022 full-year earnings releases and 2023 guidance)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: FAST Graphs chart based on adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 7: PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: FAST Graphs chart based on adjusted operating earnings per share (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: FAST Graphs chart based on adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 8: PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: FAST Graphs chart based on adjusted operating earnings per share (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis

Figure 9: PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis (own work, based on the company's 2020 to 2022 10-Ks, the 2023 10-Q1 and own estimates)

