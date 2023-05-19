Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: Overvalued In A Late Cycle Economy

May 19, 2023 10:11 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)7 Comments
Bay Area Ideas profile picture
Bay Area Ideas
41 Followers

Summary

  • Apple's recent earnings were overall resilient but showed low growth heading into a potential recession.
  • Amid declining consumer sentiment in the U.S. and a low rebound in China, I believe Apple's near-term prospects are lackluster.
  • Apple's recent high executive turnover and Google's launch of the Pixel Fold add pressure to Apple.
  • In a late cycle economy, particularly in the U.S., I believe Apple is overvalued at current levels.

Apple Store in New York City

AleksandarNakic

Thesis

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), is famously known as being Berkshire Hathaway's largest holding and recently it eclipsed the entire Russell 2000 Index's market capitalization. In its most recent earnings, Apple also beat on EPS, revenue, and gross margin. Everything seems to being going

Apple 2023 Q2 Region Performance

Apple 2023 Q2 10Q

Apple 2023 Q2 Product Performance

Apple 2023 Q2 10Q

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Bay Area Ideas profile picture
Bay Area Ideas
41 Followers
A Canadian-based investor with a focus on US Tech and Financials. Graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with Distinction, majoring in Finance. Lifetime Member of the Beta Gamma Sigma International Business Honour Society.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.