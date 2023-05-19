FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) stands out as an attractive investment prospect for those seeking to capitalize on the burgeoning field of radioligand therapy in oncology. Given their unwavering commitment to research and development and a resilient balance sheet, this organization not only exemplifies financial fortitude, but also showcases the potential to become a frontrunner in the biopharma industry.

POINT's pipeline of groundbreaking therapies, including PNT2002 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, PNT2003 for neuroendocrine tumors, and PNT2004 for various solid tumors, demonstrates the company's dedication to addressing unmet clinical needs. The unique and innovative approach to harness CanSEEK technology in their treatments, aimed at improving specificity and reducing off-target effects, highlights their cutting-edge approach and potential for market leadership in the future.

We believe investing in POINT Biopharma should be a no-brainer for those who recognize the immense growth potential in the biopharmaceutical sector, particularly in the development of radioligand therapies. This investment opportunity is further bolstered by the company's impressive financials, as demonstrated by their considerable research and development (R&D) investments, exceptional cash holdings, and responsible financial management. With such a unique approach to targeting cancer and a financial standing to propel their vision forward, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. represents an investment thesis worth considering for any discerning investor in the oncology space in our view.

Financials Indicate Stable Growth

The first-quarter financial results of 2023 for POINT Biopharma Global Inc illustrate the company's steady progress toward consistent expansion and enduring financial health. Although the net loss slightly grew from $16.4 million in 2022 to $16.5 million in 2023, the firm continues to present a strong appeal to prospective investors and retain current ones. The company's dedication to research and development, coupled with an exceptional accumulation of cash, cash equivalents, and investments, genuinely highlights its optimistic financial possibilities.

There has been a significant increase in POINT's research and development expenditures, more than doubling from $12.5 million in Q1 2022 to a remarkable $26.9 million in Q1 2023. This considerable R&D investment showcases the company's steadfast commitment to developing state-of-the-art solutions and retaining its lead in industry innovation. Furthermore, such a robust investment in R&D indicates that POINT is a forward-looking organization that recognizes the importance of adopting emerging technologies and continuously seeking ways to enhance and broaden its product range. As a result, prospective investors can confidently associate with this progressive corporation, which is already well-positioned to achieve impressive breakthroughs in the biopharma sector in my opinion.

Additionally, the financial results show that POINT is in an exceptionally stable monetary position, possessing an outstanding $519.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of March 31, 2023. This is anticipated to sustain the company's operations until 2026. Beyond serving as a financial safety net, this degree of monetary security exemplifies POINT's judicious financial management abilities and dedication to assertive business development while preserving financial stability.

While there has been a minor increase in general and administrative expenses from $3.8 million in 2022 to $5.0 million in 2023, this change is relatively insignificant and should not overshadow the company's general financial perspective. Indeed, this growth could be viewed as a sign of the company's continuing expansion, necessitating additional resources to properly manage its growing operations. Ultimately, this escalation of expenses suggests a company experiencing stable growth.

Radioligand Oncology Products

POINT Biopharma Global Inc concentrates on directing radioactive isotopes specifically towards cancer cells for their efficient eradication. Their innovative range of products caters to multiple cancer forms and encompass several groundbreaking treatments.

www.pointbiopharma.com/investors#investor-presentations

PNT2002, one of their products, is presently in an ongoing Phase 3 trial called SPLASH, intending to address metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) by focusing on prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), which is widely overexpressed in prostate cancer cells. Lutetium-177 serves as the radioactive isotope for therapy in this case. PNT2003, another product in their portfolio, zeroes in on somatostatin receptors (SSTRs), typically predominant in neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). This product is being examined in a prospective single-arm, multicenter study endorsed by the University Health Network, utilizing Lutetium-177 as the radioactive isotope as well.

PNT2004, which is in the initial development phase, targets a wide array of solid tumors by concentrating on fibroblast activation protein-α (FAP-α), a protein commonly found in high quantities in the tumor microenvironment of numerous cancers. This therapy is being explored in two versions employing distinct isotopes—Lutetium-177 and Actinium-225. The ongoing FRONTIER trial is a Phase 1 study assessing PNT2004 with Lutetium-177.

PNT2001 is another early-stage product that aims to tackle toxicity problems related to earlier treatments. As a pioneering PSMA-targeted radioligand, it emphasizes enhanced tumor uptake and applies Actinium-225 as the radioactive isotope. Clinical trials for PNT2001 are slated to initiate in the first quarter of 2024.

www.pointbiopharma.com/investors#investor-presentations

To diminish the toxicity arising from misdirected radiopharmaceutical delivery, POINT utilizes the CanSEEK Technology. This advanced technology guarantees that the radiopharmaceutical's targeting component, such as its ligand, becomes active only upon encountering FAP-α in the tumor microenvironment. The CanSEEK Technology has been sublicensed to POINT from Bach Biosciences and Avacta Life Sciences.

PNT2002 Receives FDA Fast Track Designation

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) and POINT Biopharma Global, Inc. recently received Fast Track designation from the FDA for their advanced PNT2002 therapy. This innovative treatment aims to address mCRPC. The Fast Track status helps accelerate the development and review process of the therapy.

The FDA's decision is encouraging for both companies, as it enables them to work closely with the FDA to advance PNT2002 more efficiently, potentially offering a substantial benefit to patients in need of alternative treatment options. Additionally, the Fast Track designation confirms the potential of PNT2002 in addressing the unmet medical needs of mCRPC patients.

As radioligand therapy becomes a growing component of cancer treatment, Lantheus and POINT are strategically prepared to meet post-approval market needs, considering their continued focus on supply chain excellence. They intend to maintain close collaboration with the FDA to deliver PNT2002 to patients as swiftly as possible.

The current Phase 3 SPLASH trial evaluates the effectiveness of PNT2002 in treating mCRPC patients who have shown improvement with androgen receptor pathway inhibitor therapy and are ineligible for or decline chemotherapy. The primary study endpoint is radiographic progression-free survival, while secondary endpoints encompass overall survival, response, and duration as well as safety and tolerability assessments. With trial enrollment completed, top-line data for SPLASH is anticipated in the latter half of 2023.

Protein- And Toxicity-Related Risks

PNT2002, currently in Phase 3 clinical trials, is focused on the treatment of mCRPC by targeting overexpressed PSMA in prostate cancer cells, and utilizes Lutetium-177 as the radioactive isotope. While this approach has potential, concerns arise due to PSMA expression level variability among patients and the possibility of off-target toxicity and adverse effects in normal tissues like salivary glands and kidneys.

Similarly, PNT2003faces concerns regarding unintended radiation exposure to healthy tissues, including the pituitary gland and thyroid. In early-stage development, PNT2004 focuses on treating various solid tumors by targeting FAP-α, and is being studied with two isotopes: Lutetium-177 and Actinium-225. However, concerns about off-target effects remain, as FAP-α expression in healthy tissues like the liver and pancreas may lead to unintended radiation exposure and toxicity.

www.pointbiopharma.com/investors#investor-presentations

An early-stage product, PNT2001, seeks to address these toxicity concerns by enhancing tumor uptake using a next-generation PSMA-targeted radioligand with Actinium-225 as the radioactive isotope. While promising, the high energy and short half-life of Actinium-225 may pose challenges in delivering a therapeutic dose while avoiding off-target toxicity. To minimize such risks, POINT Biopharma employs CanSEEK Technology to activate the radiopharmaceuticals’ targeting moiety only after encountering FAP-α in the tumor microenvironment. While this holds potential for improving targeting specificity, the effectiveness and safety of CanSEEK Technology must be thoroughly evaluated in clinical trials.

Competitors in Radioligand Therapies

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. faces competition from several companies developing similar radioligand therapies for cancer treatment. Some notable competitors include Novartis (NVS) with Lutathera, Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis subsidiary) with Somakit TOC for NETs, and Endocyte (acquired by Novartis) actively working on PSMA-617 for prostate cancer.

Lutathera, developed by Novartis, is a radioligand therapy using Lutetium-177 to target somatostatin receptors SSTRs for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic (GEP)-NETs. Despite its approval and commercial success, Lutathera does not address other cancer types, such as mCRPC, which is the target of POINT's PNT2002. Additionally, POINT's CanSEEK technology potentially offers improved specificity and reduced off-target toxicity compared to Lutathera.

www.pointbiopharma.com/investors#investor-presentations

Somakit TOC by AAA is another radioligand therapy that targets SSTRs for those with NETs. While it is a diagnostic tool and not a direct competitor to PNT2003, it demonstrates the shared focus on SSTR. Nevertheless, PNT2003's use of CanSEEK technology may enhance safety and treatment efficacy by minimizing off-target effects and maximizing tumor uptake.

Endocyte, acquired by Novartis, is developing PSMA-617, a radioligand therapy targeting mCRPC that also employs Lutetium-177. Although Phase 3 VISION trial results demonstrated improved progression-free survival and overall survival in patients, POINT's PNT2002—equipped with CanSEEK technology—is expected to offer superior tumor selectivity and a reduced risk of radiation-induced toxicities.

Looking Ahead

As a groundbreaking enterprise in the biopharma sector, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. represents an investment prospect for those looking to capitalize on the quickening progress of radioligand therapy in oncology. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation, underscored by its ongoing research and development endeavors, accentuates its determination to address unmet medical needs and its potential to emerge as a trailblazer in the industry.

POINT's robust pipeline of pioneering therapies, augmented by their cutting-edge CanSEEK technology, showcases their focus on delivering highly targeted and effective cancer treatments. With such a unique approach to targeting cancer and a vibrant portfolio, POINT Biopharma is well-positioned to withstand competition and firmly establish its standing in the radioligand therapy landscape.

Moreover, we believe the company's financial outlook radiates strength and optimism. Its prudent financial management, ample cash holdings, and hefty R&D investments reflect an organization that not only has the resources to see its vision come to fruition but also harbors an astute understanding of the importance of balancing business growth with fiscal stability in our view. This underscores POINT's ability to remain resilient in the face of market challenges and further amplifies the company's appeal.

In our opinion, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is unequivocally an investment worth considering for anyone seeking a unique, original, and high-potential opportunity in the rapidly growing oncology space. By prioritizing innovation and maintaining a solid financial foundation, POINT has set the stage for a bright and rewarding future, poised to become a luminary in the biopharma industry.