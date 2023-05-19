Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SEC Scrutiny Of ESG-Related Disclosures: What To Expect

May 19, 2023 9:40 AM ET
CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.02K Followers

Summary

  • The demand for information beyond revenue, earnings, and other conventional accounting measures when conducting financial analyses has increased significantly in recent years.
  • When a company discloses nonfinancial information in its Form 10-K annual report or other specific SEC filings, it becomes subject to the SEC filing review process.
  • However, the SEC filing review process has some important limitations.

ESG concept of environmental, social and governance. Sustainable and ethical business. "ESG" surrounding with ESG icon on beautiful white background. Copy space

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

Taking nonfinancial information into account when conducting financial analyses is not entirely new to professional investors and analysts. But the demand for information beyond revenue, earnings, and other conventional accounting measures, has increased significantly in recent years. This year,

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.02K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.