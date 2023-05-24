Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SLQD: Examining A Short-Term Investment-Grade Corporate ETF

Retired Investor
Summary

  • The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF invests based on the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade 0-5 Index.
  • With the two unknowns of a possible recession and/or rising short-term interest rates, SLQD provides better protection against both compared to many bond ETFs.
  • After comparing SLQD against other short-term fixed income assets and the iShares 0-5 HY ETF, I see little reason to own SLQD at this time. I would consider redeployment here.
Papers with title short term bonds.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

The first chart will be no surprise to any investor who has been watching the news or markets since 2021.

Fed Funds Rate

macrotrends.net FFR chart

To tame 40-year

TLT ticker

seekingalpha.com SLQD charting

Chart
Data by YCharts

markit index

content.markitcdn.com/corporate

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

seekingalpha.com sectors

investment-grade bonds

ishares.com ratings

short-term IG bonds

ishars.com maturities

ishares ETFs

ishares.com; compiled by Author

SQLD ticker

seekingalpha.com DVDs

SQLD ETF

seekingalpha.com scorecard

CD rates

Fidelity.com

SHYG ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

PortfoliooVisualizer

PortfoliooVisualizer.com

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

