Introduction

The first chart will be no surprise to any investor who has been watching the news or markets since 2021.

macrotrends.net FFR chart

To tame 40-year high inflation rates, the FOMC has raised the Fed Funds Rate at its fastest pace in history. FOMC watchers, trying to read the tea leaves, think the peak is near, or maybe hoping it is. With inflation dropping but still more than 2X the target level, and the ongoing concern over what rates are doing to smaller banks, maybe hikes will stop soon. That said, the median forecast for the peak Fed Funds Rate in 2024 is 4.3%, up from the 4.1% forecasted in December. And just for fun, the US debt ceiling talks haven't solved that concern either!

Owning long-duration bond ETFs since 2021 has been poor, to say the least as the next chart shows. I used the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) to represent long-duration bonds.

seekingalpha.com SLQD charting

While the iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) also shows a negative return since 2021, its 20% better than what TLT provided to investors, and that includes the income generated.

This article will review the iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF for investors wanting some bond exposure but less risk. There are other bond ETFs with even shorter focus but 1-3 year CDs at this point might make more sense than those ETFs.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF review

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx® USD Liquid Investment Grade 0-5 Index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of less than five years. SQLD started in 2013.

Source: seekingalpha.com SLQD

SQLD has $2.7b in AUM and provides investors with a TTM Yield of only 2.4%. Even recent levels only point to a 2.7% yield. At least investors only see 6bps in fees.

Index review

The index provider defines their index as:

The Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade 0-5 Index is designed to reflect the performance of USD denominated short duration investment grade corporate debt. The index is rebalanced on a monthly basis and only bonds from large issuers with at least $1 billion in aggregate outstanding issuance and $500 million face value per bond are included in the index. The index is weighted by market value, with a cap on each issuer of 3%.

Source: content.markitcdn.com Index

The same document provides the index inclusion rules.

content.markitcdn.com/corporate

Holdings review

seekingalpha.com sectors

Where we are now with uncertainty surrounding the banking system, having 35.79% in that sector might have extra risk depending on what bank debt is held. I will look at that in a moment.

ishares.com ratings

While indeed SLQD is investing based on its investment-grade mandate, almost 44% of the portfolio is in the lowest letter that qualifies. If a recession hits and any get dropped to BB-rated, SQLD would need to sell those positions right when their marketability is weak.

ishars.com maturities

The portfolio is almost evenly spread across the 0-5 time frame used, with the WAM being near 2.4 years, right in the middle. Looking deeper, I see 4% maturing in 2023; another 20% in 2024.

Top holdings

ishares.com; compiled by Author

Regional bank exposure

Overall, SLQD has exposure to about 60 banks, some of which are not US-based. There appears to be about 20 I would classify as regional banks and that total exposure is under 4% of the total portfolio. It appears three (Wespac, Truist, Capital One) are the largest exposures, all around .4%.

Distribution review

seekingalpha.com DVDs

One advantage (and negative) of short-duration bond funds is the payout adjusts quickly to the movement in interest rates as is clearly shown in the data above. It also shows how investment-grade bond rates are not closely tied to the Fed Funds Rate which was not climbing until the FOMC started raising them in 2022. This pattern results in a low dividend grade from Seeking Alpha: a D+.

seekingalpha.com scorecard

Portfolio strategy

There are a couple of points to consider for one's fixed income strategy. First is the sub-3% yield SLQD provides when other choices are much higher, including CDs and Treasuries.

Fidelity.com

Even the AAA Corporates provide twice the yield for ones maturing over the next year (YTM might be higher/lower). Of course, the CD choice most likely comes with interest penalties if redeemed early, something to consider.

I recently compared a pair of 0-5 HY ETFs that hold corporate bonds (article link). That could be another option for more yield if the investor accepts the extra risk these bonds have. The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) was the better choice based on its fee structure. Here is how it matches up.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

SHYG's superior CAGR does come with more risk as seen in its StdDev, Worst Year, and Max Drawdown data. The added income is very apparent in the next chart.

PortfoliooVisualizer.com

Conclusion

After comparing SLQD against other short-term fixed income assets and the iShares 0-5 HY ETF, I see little reason to own SLQD at this time. I would consider redeployment of any shares held.