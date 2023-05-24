SLQD: Examining A Short-Term Investment-Grade Corporate ETF
Summary
- The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF invests based on the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade 0-5 Index.
- With the two unknowns of a possible recession and/or rising short-term interest rates, SLQD provides better protection against both compared to many bond ETFs.
- After comparing SLQD against other short-term fixed income assets and the iShares 0-5 HY ETF, I see little reason to own SLQD at this time. I would consider redeployment here.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »
(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)
Introduction
The first chart will be no surprise to any investor who has been watching the news or markets since 2021.
To tame 40-year high inflation rates, the FOMC has raised the Fed Funds Rate at its fastest pace in history. FOMC watchers, trying to read the tea leaves, think the peak is near, or maybe hoping it is. With inflation dropping but still more than 2X the target level, and the ongoing concern over what rates are doing to smaller banks, maybe hikes will stop soon. That said, the median forecast for the peak Fed Funds Rate in 2024 is 4.3%, up from the 4.1% forecasted in December. And just for fun, the US debt ceiling talks haven't solved that concern either!
Owning long-duration bond ETFs since 2021 has been poor, to say the least as the next chart shows. I used the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) to represent long-duration bonds.
While the iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) also shows a negative return since 2021, its 20% better than what TLT provided to investors, and that includes the income generated.
This article will review the iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF for investors wanting some bond exposure but less risk. There are other bond ETFs with even shorter focus but 1-3 year CDs at this point might make more sense than those ETFs.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF review
Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:
The investment seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx® USD Liquid Investment Grade 0-5 Index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of less than five years. SQLD started in 2013.
Source: seekingalpha.com SLQD
SQLD has $2.7b in AUM and provides investors with a TTM Yield of only 2.4%. Even recent levels only point to a 2.7% yield. At least investors only see 6bps in fees.
Index review
The index provider defines their index as:
The Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade 0-5 Index is designed to reflect the performance of USD denominated short duration investment grade corporate debt. The index is rebalanced on a monthly basis and only bonds from large issuers with at least $1 billion in aggregate outstanding issuance and $500 million face value per bond are included in the index. The index is weighted by market value, with a cap on each issuer of 3%.
Source: content.markitcdn.com Index
The same document provides the index inclusion rules.
Holdings review
Where we are now with uncertainty surrounding the banking system, having 35.79% in that sector might have extra risk depending on what bank debt is held. I will look at that in a moment.
While indeed SLQD is investing based on its investment-grade mandate, almost 44% of the portfolio is in the lowest letter that qualifies. If a recession hits and any get dropped to BB-rated, SQLD would need to sell those positions right when their marketability is weak.
The portfolio is almost evenly spread across the 0-5 time frame used, with the WAM being near 2.4 years, right in the middle. Looking deeper, I see 4% maturing in 2023; another 20% in 2024.
Top holdings
Regional bank exposure
Overall, SLQD has exposure to about 60 banks, some of which are not US-based. There appears to be about 20 I would classify as regional banks and that total exposure is under 4% of the total portfolio. It appears three (Wespac, Truist, Capital One) are the largest exposures, all around .4%.
Distribution review
One advantage (and negative) of short-duration bond funds is the payout adjusts quickly to the movement in interest rates as is clearly shown in the data above. It also shows how investment-grade bond rates are not closely tied to the Fed Funds Rate which was not climbing until the FOMC started raising them in 2022. This pattern results in a low dividend grade from Seeking Alpha: a D+.
Portfolio strategy
There are a couple of points to consider for one's fixed income strategy. First is the sub-3% yield SLQD provides when other choices are much higher, including CDs and Treasuries.
Even the AAA Corporates provide twice the yield for ones maturing over the next year (YTM might be higher/lower). Of course, the CD choice most likely comes with interest penalties if redeemed early, something to consider.
I recently compared a pair of 0-5 HY ETFs that hold corporate bonds (article link). That could be another option for more yield if the investor accepts the extra risk these bonds have. The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) was the better choice based on its fee structure. Here is how it matches up.
SHYG's superior CAGR does come with more risk as seen in its StdDev, Worst Year, and Max Drawdown data. The added income is very apparent in the next chart.
Conclusion
After comparing SLQD against other short-term fixed income assets and the iShares 0-5 HY ETF, I see little reason to own SLQD at this time. I would consider redeployment of any shares held.
I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.
This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:
Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.
This article was written by
I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio. I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.