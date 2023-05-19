Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Master Plan Part 3 Breakdown And Investment Opportunities

Summary

  • Tesla Master Plan 3 is one of the most important reports of our time. It outlines a pathway to achieve a 100% global clean energy transition.
  • This requires 30TW of renewable energy & 240 TWh of energy storage; including 112 TWh for electric transportation (EVs) and the balance for stationary energy storage. Lithium-ion batteries are key.
  • A breakdown of the plan and key areas of opportunity for investors.
Reduce Carbon Dioxide Emissions to Limit Global Warming and Climate Change. Commitment to Paris Agreement to Lower CO2 levels with Sustainable Development as Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicles

NicoElNino

This article first appeared in "Trend Investing Investing Group" on April 18, 2023, but has been updated for this article.

Tesla, Inc.'s (TSLA) Master Plan Part 3 detailed version was released on April 5, 2023. It

Tesla Master Plan 3 - Summary of key requirements needed for the world to move to 100% clean sustainable energy, including electric transportation

Tesla Master Plan 3

Master Plan 3 comparison of energy production types - Solar and wind come out on top; hydro & nuclear for longer life span

Tesla Master Plan 3

Master Plan 3 comparison of energy storage types - Lithium-ion batteries come out on top

Tesla Master Plan 3 - page 19

Master Plan 3 global fleet breakdown on how it can be electrified showing vehicle type, cathode chemistry, battery size, vehicle sales, total global fleet, total global fleet battery size (TWh)

Tesla Master Plan 3 - page 22

Master Plan 3 Electric ships and electric planes breakdown

Tesla Master Plan 3 - page 23

Heat pumps use ~3x less energy than gas furnaces and are a great way to achieve better energy efficiency

Tesla Master Plan 3

Solar and wind energy are forecast to grow the fastest from now to 2050

EIA

Battery materials needed to achieve Master Plan 3 (kg per kWh)

Tesla Master Plan 3

Tesla Master Plan 3 - 'Sustainable Energy for All of Earth'

Tesla

