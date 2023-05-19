Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LSB Industries: Demand Is Slowing But Cash Is Growing

May 19, 2023 10:46 AM ETLSB Industries, Inc. (LXU)ATKR, KE, UAN
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.07K Followers

Summary

  • LXU has underperformed over the past 6 months due to dropping fertilizer prices, but it may have found a bottom as demand begins to pick up.
  • The company has invested in improvements to its existing facilities with capital improvements, including the application of AI and machine learning for optimization.
  • I rate the stock a Buy after reading the first quarter earnings report that indicates that fertilizer prices may have bottomed out while cash flow is increasing.

Tractor working in field of wheat

CactuSoup

With renewed bullish sentiment driving the stock market higher so far in 2023 while climbing a "wall of worry", this may be a good time to identify prospects for growth companies that are undervalued and that may benefit from a bullish

A screenshot of a phone Description automatically generated with low confidence

Seeking Alpha

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Seeking Alpha

A screenshot of a test Description automatically generated with low confidence

SA Quant Rating

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated with low confidence

Seeking Alpha

A picture containing text, line, plot, font Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

A picture containing text, line, font, plot Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

A picture containing text, screenshot, font Description automatically generated

LSB Industries Q123 report

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with low confidence

LSB Industries

A picture containing line, text, plot, font Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.07K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATKR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.