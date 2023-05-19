Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A-Mark Precious Metals Continues Creating Value

Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
4.1K Followers

Summary

  • A-Mark Precious Metals topped analyst expectations with their third quarter report, with top and bottom-line beats.
  • The company has increased focus on capital returns in recent quarters, with both regular dividends commencing and initiating share buybacks.
  • A-Mark looks poised to continue creating value for shareholders as demand for bullion products remains hot.

Gold Bars Sitting over A Bar Graph - Stock Market and Finance Concept

MicroStockHub

It's been 7 months since my last update on A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK). Since October, the stock is up 25% despite some extreme interim volatility. At a high level, the investment thesis is unchanged, but I wanted to provide a few key

BGASC

Buy Gold And Silver Coins (BGASC.com)

Texas Precious Metals

Texas Precious Metals (texmetals.com)

Atkinsons

Atkinsons (atkinsonsbullion.com)

This article was written by

Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
4.1K Followers
Deep value investor focused primarily on microcap stocks. Registered Investment Advisor located in Virginia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.