Tesla: Prepare For A Macroeconomic Storm

May 19, 2023 11:03 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, BYDDY, TM, TOYOF1 Comment
Wright's Research
Summary

  • We suggest data points to an impending macroeconomic storm, as interest rates on auto loans are soaring and banks severely tighten credit.
  • Based on inventory and used car sales prices, we believe Tesla's gross margins could fall even lower in the second quarter than the 19.3% witnessed in Q1.
  • Compared to its industry peers BYD Company Limited and Toyota Motor Corporation, which have fundamentally very similar characteristics, TSLA stock is trading at a valuation that is way out of proportion.
  • In our view, many investors overlooked earlier signals at the shareholder meeting from CEO Elon Musk about macroeconomic woes.

Tesla"s Stock Hits Two And Half Year Low As Analysts Continue Downgrading The Company

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) just had its 2023 annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, and the stock is up about 5% since then. More to the point, Tesla stock is up 42.62% YTD, reflecting positive investor sentiment, perhaps following some statements

Federal Reserve (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FRED' title='Fred's, Inc.'>FRED</a>) Fed Funds Rate & Auto Loan Rates

Federal Reserve (FRED)

Tesla Monthly EV Payment Model Y Long Range

Bankrate

Federal Reserve (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FRED' title='Fred's, Inc.'>FRED</a>) Credit Tightening Auto Loans

Federal Reserve (FRED)

CarGurus Tesla Model Y Used Price

CarGurus

Tesla Info Inventory

Tesla Info

Tesla Monthly Sales China

CnEVPost

China SUV's EV

CnEVPost

Federal Reserve (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FRED' title='Fred's, Inc.'>FRED</a>) 10-Year vs 3-Month Spread Treasuries

Federal Reserve (FRED)

Tesla, BYD, Toyota Gross Margins

TIKR Terminal

Tesla Operating Income

TIKR Terminal

Tesla Free Cash Flow

TIKR Terminal

BYD vs Tesla Free Cash Flow

TIKR Terminal

Tesla stock price and market cap
Data by YCharts

Tesla EBIT Operating Income

TIKR Terminal

Tesla Insider Sales

OpenInsider

Tesla Technical Analysis

Tradingview, Wright's Research

TSLA Technical Analysis

Tradingview, Wright's Research

Long-term, Equity & Macro Research. Providing independent research with a unique perspective on publicly traded equities and other securities. Our thesis is short: if we can find exorbitant value in it, with an ample margin of safety, it becomes part of our portfolio. Wright's Research prefers a fundamentally driven investment model based on rational thinking and quantitative measures, also incorporating the fast pace of innovation by considering factors such as cost declines and adoption rates, to provide exposure to growth and innovation at a fair price. We adopt a bottom-up strategy and consider changes in the macroeconomic environment in our investment strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

