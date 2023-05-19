Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ARGT: Positive Change Is Afoot For Argentina

May 19, 2023 11:11 AM ETGlobal X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.04K Followers

Summary

  • Despite Argentina's macro troubles, its equities have outperformed this year.
  • And with market-friendly platforms gaining traction ahead of this year's election, the YTD rally likely has legs.
  • The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF's high-quality portfolio offers investors a great low-cost option to ride out the volatility.

Buenos Aires Skyline

ferrantraite

Argentina has dominated global headlines this year for all the wrong reasons; its triple-digit inflation has only accelerated in Q1 and looks unlikely to moderate anytime soon. With the current government reluctant to use the currency as a release valve (i.e., via a

Chart
Data by YCharts

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Key Info

Global X

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Sector Breakdown

Global X

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Top Holdings

Global X

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Performance

Global X

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Distribution

Morningstar

Argentina Presidential Election Poll

America Elects

MSCI Argentina Earnings Growth Estimates

Yardeni

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.04K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.