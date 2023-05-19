Andrew Burton

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is back on my radar with the stock still trading 16% below 52-week highs and at 20.7x TTM P/E. While that valuation might sound high to some value investors, the company has posted solid earnings growth of 10.2% over the past dozen years which justifies the multiple. BlackRock is a behemoth in an industry that lends itself to economies of scale and has lots of room to grow globally. BlackRock is cyclical along with the economy and stock market but is highly profitable and has not had an income loss once in the past dozen years, even during the 2008 financial crisis or COVID pandemic.

Since I last wrote about BlackRock back in March 2020 during the depths of the pandemic when the share price was $368.44, the company has returned 95.3% with its share price now sitting at $669. I trimmed part of my position back in October 2021 when the price was a frothy $929, but held on to a core position in this great company. While today's buying opportunity does not represent the same screaming buy as the blood in the streets moment of the pandemic did, I will be looking to build this company's weighting in my portfolio on any weakness in the economy and stock markets.

Latest Earnings Release

BlackRock released Q1 2023 earnings back on April 14th where the company reported a 10% decrease in revenues compared to Q1 2022 due to the decrease in broad market valuations over the past year. However, stripping out the effect of market fluctuations of assets under management, BlackRock took in $103 billion of quarterly long-term net inflows which represented 5% annualized organic asset growth. This growth in the new assets coming under management is what will drive the long-term growth at BlackRock through market fluctuations and corrections.

Higher interest rates in the medium term would mean lower asset prices are probably on the horizon which does not bode well for the assets under management of BlackRock on which the company earns fees. Operating margin was pressured by the lower revenues dropping from 37.5% in Q1 2022 to 33.9% in the latest quarter.

In their Q1 earnings release, BlackRock also notified investors of $375 million of share repurchases and a 2.5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $5.00 per share. The company does a great job of returning cash to shareholder through both dividends and share repurchases which this article will touch on more. Now let's hope into why BlackRock might be a great company to add to your portfolio on any market weakness!

A Highly Profitable and Growing Company

BlackRock's position as the largest global asset manager with a diverse product offering has allowed the company to generate superior returns. While the company is cyclical along with the stock market due to it earning fees on AUM, operations have consistently remained profitable over the past 12 years, including the financial crisis. Since 2008, the company has achieved an average return on equity and return on invested capital of 11.1% and 9.5% respectively. This level of profitability is below my rule of thumb of 15% ROE but right at my more important unleveraged ROIC rule of thumb of 9%. The close approximation of ROE to ROIC is an indication of BlackRock's low financial leverage. These return figures allow me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future.

Profits & Growth at BlackRock (data sourced from company financials)

What does Growth Look Like?

On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $102.10 in 2008 to $254.43 to end 2022, which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity, has averaged growth of 11.0% annually and further supports the ROE and ROIC averages. Also noteworthy is that revenue per share has grown at an average rate of 8.4% over the past 12 years and EPS has grown by 10.2%. These are fantastic growth rates well above GDP growth and highlight the strong economic moat BlackRock has in the asset management industry.

Growth on a Per Share Basis at BlackRock (data sourced from company financials)

What does a Sustainable Growth Rate look like for BlackRock? And is it Relevant?

A company's sustainable growth rate is the growth that can be achieved without changing the capital structure of the business. With an average ROE of 11.1% as discussed earlier and a dividend payout ratio of 57% over the last twelve months, BlackRock's sustainable growth rate would be calculated at 4.7% (11.1% ROE x [100% - 57% payout rate]). We will take this long-term growth rate and add it on top of the earnings yield we will discuss next.

This is a nice and high growth rate but below what historical revenue and EPS growth rates discussed earlier have been. The sustainable growth rate might not be too relevant for an asset-light business such as BlackRock which does not need additional capital to grow. BlackRock's strengths lie in its operational and technological capabilities as well as the human capital and strong brand name attached to its investment products.

Getting a Sense of Valuation

BlackRock's 20.7x TTM P/E ratio can also be expressed as a 4.7% earnings yield, but I also always like to examine the relationship between average ROE and price-to-book value in what I call the Investors' Adjusted ROE. Investors' Adjusted ROE examines the average ROE over a business cycle and adjusts that ROE for the price investors are currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share.

With BlackRock earning an average ROE of 11.1% over the past decade and shares currently trading at a price-to-book value of 2.63x when the price is $669.33 this would yield an Investors' Adjusted ROE of only 4.2% for an investors' equity at that purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is well below the 9% that I like to see, but we could add the 4.7% sustainable growth rate or 10.2% average of the historical growth rates discussed earlier on top which could increase the potential total return up to 9.0% or 12.6%, respectively.

BlackRock Earnings Yield with Growth (data sourced from company financials)

Investor Takeaway

BlackRock is a great company with high profitability and growth rates. The 20.7x TTM P/E can be justified by the near 10% growth rates seen over the past few years as well as a sustainable growth rate calculation. The 5% annualized growth in Q1 of new assets coming under management is what will continue to drive the long-term growth at BlackRock through market fluctuations and corrections.