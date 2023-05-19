Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BlackRock Is Back On The Buy List

May 19, 2023
Cameron Smith
Summary

  • BlackRock reported 10% revenue decline in Q1 2023 due to broad market decreases affecting total AUM, but long-term net inflows (non-market valuation-based AUM) had 5% annualized organic asset growth.
  • As an industry leader with high economies of scale, BlackRock is highly profitable with ROE of 11.1% and ROIC of 9.5% over the past 12 years.
  • BlackRock has been repurchasing 1.9% of its outstanding shares per year on average. In Q1 2023, they repurchased another $375 million.
  • Long-term growth is strong and justifies the 20.9x TTM P/E, with revenue per share growing at an average rate of 8.4% and EPS growing 10.2% over the past 12 years.

Blackrock Posts 22 Percent Increase In Quarterly Profits

Andrew Burton

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is back on my radar with the stock still trading 16% below 52-week highs and at 20.7x TTM P/E. While that valuation might sound high to some value investors, the company has posted solid earnings growth of 10.2% over

Growth and profitability at Blackrock. Return on Equity, ROIC, book value and dividends per share.

Profits & Growth at BlackRock (data sourced from company financials)

Growth of revenue and earnings per share at Blackrock

Growth on a Per Share Basis at BlackRock (data sourced from company financials)

Blackrock Earnings Yields Using Sustainable and Historic Growth Rates

BlackRock Earnings Yield with Growth (data sourced from company financials)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long BLK with an average cost base of $771.48. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

