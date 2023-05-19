Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: Insights And Outlook From The Shareholders Meeting

May 19, 2023 11:20 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)F, GM, TM2 Comments
Renato Neves profile picture
Renato Neves
78 Followers

Summary

  • Elon Musk remains the Tesla, Inc. CEO, dispelling rumors of his departure.
  • Optimus robot represents a significant technological breakthrough with potential industry-wide impact.
  • Tesla shifts its strategy to include advertising for increased market reach.
  • Future initiatives include safety enhancements, battery technology advancements, and the introduction of the Cybertruck.
  • As a long-term investor, I see Tesla stock as a buy opportunity.

Tesla Update v7.0 Enables Self-driving Test In China

VCG

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is an innovative electric vehicle company led by CEO Elon Musk. It is known for its cutting-edge technology, sustainable approach, and potential to revolutionize the automotive industry. The recent Tesla shareholders meeting provided valuable insights into the company's

Tesla: Innovation Over Advertising?

Tesla: Innovation Over Advertising? (Statista )

Tesla Key Metrics

Key Metrics (Tesla)

Tesla Operational Summary

Operational Summary (Tesla)

Tesla Cumulative miles driven with FSD Beta (millions)

Cumulative miles driven with FSD Beta (millions) (Tesla)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Renato Neves profile picture
Renato Neves
78 Followers
I hold a master's degree in Financial Analysis and a degree in Management. My passion for finance and investing drives me to continually learn and improve my skills. Currently, I am studying for the CFA Level II exam and enjoy writing equity research articles to enhance my understanding and share my insights with others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions before making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.