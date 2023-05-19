Justin Sullivan

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Buy rating for SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares.

In my prior March 2023 update for SOFI, I discussed about how the banking crisis had affected SoFi Technologies' stock price performance. In the current write-up, I touch on why SoFi Technologies' shares have continued to perform poorly after reporting above-expectations Q1 2023 financial results.

In my opinion, the investors' concerns relating to SOFI should ease over time, as I believe that the company is able to deliver better-than-expected results for the rest of the year and will avoid raising funds in a tough environment. As such, I view the recent weakness in SoFi Technologies' shares as an investment opportunity which warrants a Buy rating for SOFI.

Why Did SoFi Stock Crash?

SOFI's stock price fell by -18.6% following the company's Q1 2023 results announcement on May 1, 2023 before the market opened. In the same period, the broader market as represented by the S&P 500 went up by +0.7%.

The crash in SoFi Technologies' shares in the past couple of weeks is likely due to the company's financial guidance and the risk of potential fund raising as detailed in the next section.

SOFI Stock Key Metrics

An assessment of SOFI's key metrics helps to provide an explanation for SoFi Technologies' recent share price underperformance.

SoFi Technologies' updated FY 2023 management guidance wasn't as good as the market hoped for. A May 2, 2023 Seeking Alpha News article cited comments from Wedbush Securities' sell-side analysts that SOFI's FY 2023 outlook was "only raised modestly." The mid-point of SOFI's FY 2023 top line and normalized EBITDA guidance were increased by +1.3% and +3.0% to $1,988 million and $278 million, respectively following its Q1 2023 results release.

The lower end of the company's FY 2023 top line guidance at $1,950 million came in below the analysts' consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion. SoFi Technology's FY 2023 EBITDA guidance of $278 million was also lower than its annualized EBITDA of $304 million based on Q1 results (first quarter EBITDA was $76 million), which implies expectations of slower EBITDA growth for the remaining quarters of 2023.

Separately, SOFI's shares dropped to a three-month trough during intra-day trading on May 15, 2023. This came after Wedbush Securities highlighted that "we believe SOFI may look to raise capital this year to support growth" in a recent research commentary as reported by Seeking Alpha News.

In the current environment where interest rates are rising and equity markets are volatile, it is natural that some investors are getting worried that SoFi Technologies could potentially do fund raising at a high cost of capital.

Does This Present A Buying Opportunity?

In my opinion, the recent sell-down in SoFi Technologies' shares offers a buying opportunity, as investors' concerns appear to be overdone.

With respect to 2023 guidance, SOFI could have been very prudent in outlining the company's future expectations.

As a reference, SoFi Technologies' actual EBITDA for Q2 2022, Q3 2022, Q4 2022, and Q1 2023 beat the sell-side's consensus forecasts (typically pegged to management guidance) by +114%, +44%, +69%, and +80%, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data. The EBITDA beats in prior quarters suggests that SOFI has guided conservatively in the past.

As another example, SOFI guided for its technology platform segment's "revenue to continue to stay at about this level" for FY 2023 at its Q1 results call after losing one of its key customers. At the company's most recent quarterly results briefing, SoFi Technologies revealed that its technology platform business recently "entered into a proof-of-concept stage with a large U.S. legacy financial institution", which implies there is a good chance of this segment's 2023 performance exceeding expectations.

On the point about the need for fund raising, SoFi Technologies' latest capital ratios are well above regulatory requirements as per the chart presented below.

SOFI's Key Capital Ratios As Of Q1 2023

SoFi Technologies' Q1 2023 Results Presentation

SOFI also stressed at the recent first quarter earnings call that "we remain very well capitalized with ample cash and excess liquidity" citing key figures like "$10 billion of deposits", "$3 billion of equity capital and $8.6 billion of warehouse capacity."

The company's healthy capital ratios and management commentary give me the confidence that SOFI is less likely to raise funds in a challenging market environment.

In summary, I am of the opinion that the market's key concerns relating to SoFi Technologies seem to be overblown.

How Does It Compare To Peers?

A comparison of SOFI with peers as per the table below suggests that SoFi Technologies' price-to-sales valuation multiple is one of the lowest in the peer group, even though its top line growth prospects are better than most of its peers.

Peer Valuation Comparison For SOFI

Stock Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' Price-To-Sales Valuation Metric Consensus Forward Three-Year Revenue CAGR Estimate SoFi Technologies 2.26 +23.7% Block (SQ) 1.69 +15.4% PayPal Holdings (PYPL) 2.27 +8.6% Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) 2.34 +2.7% Marqeta (MQ) 2.49 +22.3% Q2 Holdings (QTWO) 2.54 +12.4% Global Payments (GPN) 3.09 +7.0% Upstart Holdings (UPST) 3.21 +4.9% nCino (NCNO) 6.01 +27.1% Click to enlarge

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Is It Undervalued Now?

I deem SoFi Technologies' shares to be trading at below fair valuations.

In the preceding section, I highlighted there is a mismatch between SOFI's price-to-sales valuation metric and its top line growth expectations.

Considering its impressive revenue growth outlook (both in absolute terms and compared to peers), it will be reasonable to expect SoFi Technologies to command a higher price-to-sales multiple. Assuming SOFI's consensus forward price-to-sales valuation multiple expands to 3 times, the potential upside for SoFi Technologies could be as high as +33%.

Bottom Line

SOFI's shares have been unduly penalized by the market relating to worries about the company's 2023 outlook and the potential risk of dilutive fund raising on unattractive terms. There is a high probability of SoFi Technologies' stock price recovering in the future, when investors' concerns are proven to be overblown. As such, my Buy rating for SoFi Technologies remains intact.