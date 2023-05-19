Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Puma: Continue To Stay Neutral Until 2H23

May 19, 2023 11:44 AM ETPUMA SE (PMMAF)
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
450 Followers

Summary

  • Despite slower US growth, Puma's 1Q23 results showed positive momentum, with gains in key verticals and regions outside the US, indicating potential for growth.
  • Puma's performance in China in 1Q23 was strong; however, more information is needed to assess growth targets and margin assumptions in China.
  • My recommendation is to continue staying neutral until at least 1H23 is over so that we have more data and comments from management to assess 2H23 guidance.

PUMA storefront in Outlet Collection at Niagara, Canada

JHVEPhoto

Overview

My decision to avoid investing in Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF) turned out to be the right decision as the stock continued to fade downwards. I think the trigger for the recent 10% correction is due to the earnings, which showed that Puma

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
450 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.