Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Natera: Q1 Results Reflect Triumphs In Prenatal, Transplant, And Cancer Testing

May 19, 2023 11:54 AM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA)
The Wealth Wizard profile picture
The Wealth Wizard
143 Followers

Summary

  • Natera reported outstanding Q1 2023 financial results, with revenues soaring to $241.8 million, marking a 24.5% increase from the same period in 2022.
  • The company's product revenues witnessed a dramatic 25.2% growth due to increased test volumes, handling an astounding 626,200 tests in the first quarter of 2023 alone.
  • A recent legal victory against ArcherDX/Invitae Corp. granted Natera a combined sum of $19.35 million for patent infringements, strengthening Natera's position in the market and showcasing its robust intellectual property.

laboratory analysis

sturti

As a market leader in the genetic testing sector, Natera's (NASDAQ:NTRA) innovative and diversified product portfolio sets the company apart from competitors and positions it for considerable long-term growth. The company's strong financial standing, unique focus on precision medicine, and commitment

revised financials

investor.natera.com

cash burn rate

investor.natera.com

This article was written by

The Wealth Wizard profile picture
The Wealth Wizard
143 Followers
I have a deep understanding of both fundamental and technical analysis, and I use a data-driven approach to generate investment ideas. My goal is to provide actionable insights to help investors make informed decisions. In my free time, I enjoy reading about macroeconomic trends and following the latest developments in the technology sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.