Navigating The Treasury Bonds Renaissance: TLH And The Path To Profitable Returns

Torsten Asmus

Investment Thesis

Treasury bonds have weathered a tumultuous 18 months, battered by stubborn inflation levels. But is now the time to seize the opportunity and go long Treasuries? The answer lies in the future trajectory of inflation and economic growth. My outlook is bullish on the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) as we approach the 3.8-4% range on the 10-year, likely between June and August 2023. Beyond that timeframe, I anticipate a shift in focus towards economic growth, with the inflation debate taking a backseat benefiting Treasury bulls.

About TLH

For investors seeking exposure to the long end of the Treasury yield curve, TLH presents an enticing opportunity. TLH is designed to track the performance of US Treasury bonds with maturities ranging from 10 to 20 years. With its diversified portfolio of high-quality government bonds, TLH offers potential benefits such as stability, income generation, and a hedge against market volatility.

iShares iShares

The Bullish Outlook for Treasury Bonds Amid Economic Slowdown

Long-duration treasury bonds have performed very poorly over the last 18 months due to the higher-than-expected levels of inflation. Understanding if now is the right time to buy bonds is therefore subject to the future path of inflation. In recent months, we have seen headline CPI coming down in the US, while core CPI has remained extremely resilient above the 5% YoY threshold.

Refinitiv Eikon

Similarly, short, medium, and long-term inflation expectations have been coming down since their June 2022 peak but we've seen a resurgence in the most recent data. The University of Michigan 5-10 year inflation expectations survey came in hotter than expected, at 3.2% compared to the previous 3%. This shows that inflation expectations are heading in the right direction, but the economy is still facing inflationary pressures in the short term and the Fed will therefore have to keep rates elevated until at least 2024.

Bloomberg

This goes in the opposite direction of the STIR curve positioning, with prices cuts from Q3 2023 onwards. While I expect the short end of the curve to realign once it becomes clear that the Fed will hold at least until the beginning of 2024, I also expect the back end of the curve to show yields moving slightly higher. A shakeout of the front end coupled with quantitative tightening and a debt ceiling drama can take the US 10-year yield back to the 3.8-4% range by August 2023.

Refinitiv Eikon

That said, as with everything finance-related, it's important to pay attention to the caveats. We have noticed an encouraging rate of disinflation in the US super core YoY CPI and I expect this trend to continue over the next two quarters. On top of that, if we're experiencing a sudden slowdown in economic growth while inflation is moving lower, the Fed will probably have to pivot, as 5% rates are too high for an economy growing at less than that in nominal terms.

Bloomberg

On the topic of inflation stickiness, the Fed has also made progress but the Atlanta Fed Sticky CPI is still well above 6%. A higher rate of inflation stickiness weighs on the Fed's response function, even after it has already raised rates at the most rapid pace in the last 50 years while also doing quantitative tightening. The June FOMC meeting will be particularly scrutinized by the market in my opinion since it might be the first one where the Fed indicates its willingness to pause. However, it is worth noting that there is no apparent consensus between FOMC members regarding a pause, which makes things more unpredictable. Target rate probabilities are still favoring a pause, while the probability for a 25 basis point hike has remained pretty stable over the last month.

CME - FedWatch Tool

Speaking of economic growth, let's not forget that recent data hasn't particularly been bullish, with the exception of a few forward-looking indicators like the Atlanta Fed GDPNow numbers. I believe the Treasury market is at a point where it's grappling between two narratives. The first one is the inflation narrative previously discussed and the second one relates to an economic slowdown that will probably push long-term yields lower. This is best reflected by the yield curve, where the levels of inversion between the 3-month and the 10-year are at the lowest since the 80s.

I find the decline in temporary workers to be one of the most reliable indicators of economic slowdowns. Judging by the recent declines, we can conclude that we are now entering a cautionary environment for growth. The days of a high single-digit nominal rate of GDP growth are probably behind us as we are slowly approaching a new economic paradigm that will see flattish growth, if not negative.

Haver, RBC Economics Research

The Economic Surprise Indicator from Citi confirms my thoughts regarding a slowdown in economic activity. The positive economic impulse that we've experienced since June 2022 has taken a hit in March 2023, probably following the stress that we've seen in the regional banking sector. With the economy turning south and inflationary pressures receding, I expect this to be followed by the slowdown of nominal GDP. This is positive for the Treasury bonds bulls.

Bloomberg

All in all, I am bullish TLH once the yield on the 10-year reaches the 3.8-4% range. I believe we will be there between June and August 2023. Past that date, I'm expecting economic growth to take the front scene while the inflation debate becomes secondary. This should help Treasury bulls reap some nice returns, particularly if we're seeing a combination of lower economic growth with a significant decrease in CPI.

Key Takeaways

For investors looking to delve into Treasury bonds, I believe that a compelling opportunity awaits with TLH. Designed to mirror the performance of US Treasury bonds maturing between 10 and 20 years, TLH presents an attractive proposition after its +20% drawdown since late 2021 and amid deteriorating economic conditions. TLH's well-diversified portfolio comprises high-quality US government bonds and offers investors lower volatility and income generation. I am bullish on Treasuries at the 3.8-4% level on the 10-year.