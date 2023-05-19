Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Maxeon Solar: Improving Top And Bottom Line Growth

Summary

  • Maxeon Solar beat EPS expectations in its most recent Q1 2023 and delivered its highest gross profit margin at 17% since its spinoff.
  • Maxeon Solar has major long-term growth due to its DG sales expansion opportunities in the US market and utility scale capacity expansion plans.
  • Cautious of negative cash flow, high short interest, historical stock volatility, and sensitivity to geopolitical factors.

Solar photovoltaic panels on a house roof. Sunset.

MAXSHOT

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) has been an exciting stock to follow over the last year concerning its growing fundamentals and performance on the stock market. Although the stock has dropped since the company's public offering of

graph

One-year stock trend (seekingalpha.com)

slide

Q1 2023 vs Q1 2022 (Investor Presentation 2023)

slide

Business segments (Investor Presentation 2023)

table

Earnings history per quarter (seekingalpha.com)

slide

Income overview Q1 2023 versus Q1 2022 (Investor Presentation)

slide

Gross margin by quarter (Investor Presentation 2023)

slide

Q2 2023 and FY 2023 Forecast (Investor Presentation 2023)

table

Analyst recommendations after earnings Q1 2023 (marketscreener.com)

table

Quant Rating (seekingalpha.com)

