BMW Is Undervalued, But Investors Will Need Patience

Summary

  • BMW announced record financial results for the fiscal year 2022 and strong Q1 2023 results.
  • Drivers were high car prices and accounting effects from a JV in China.
  • BMW has a cautious strategy regarding the transition to electric vehicles, making the company a good pick for investors who agree with that.
  • Despite the cautious approach, the transition to EVs is going well. This should further improve with the NEUE KLASSE (New Class), coming in 2025.
  • Valuation is low, but there is no immediate trigger in sight to improve this.

BMW Logo on a Black Car 5 Series

schulzie

(Note: all amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate 1 EUR is around 1.08 USD.)

Investment thesis

BMW (OTCPK:BAMXF) (OTCPK:BYMOF) (OTCPK:BMWYY) achieved the best annual result in the history

BMW Group P/E ratio

BMW Group P/E ratio (Source: Seeking Alpha)

BMW Group Q1 2023 deliveries

BMW Group Q1 2023 deliveries (Source: BMW Group)

MW Group deliveries in Q1 2023 per region

BMW Group deliveries in Q1 2023 per region (Source: BMW Group)

BMW and Mercedes BEV sales in Q1 2023

BMW and Mercedes BEV sales in Q1 2023 (Source: Author based on company information)

Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
191 Followers
I work in Digital Technology and I am a private part-time investor. I only invest in things I think I understand :). Therefore I do my own research and enjoy writing about it. My focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

