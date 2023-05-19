Jacek_Sopotnicki

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is a $30 billion multinational media company known for its impressive legacy portfolio of assets. The company has gone through several cycles of acquisitions and spinoffs, and its most recent spin-off from AT&T Inc. (T) was with a substantial amount of debt into a tough market. As we'll see throughout this article, the company can still generate substantial shareholder returns.

Warner Bros Discovery Financials

The company's financials have taken a hefty impact YoY.

Warner Bros Discovery Investor Presentation

The company's revenues have been partially impacted by foreign exchange and the lack of income from the Olympics. That resulted in a 5% decline in the company's revenue without Elims. However, the company managed to increase its adjusted EBITDA by 12% to $2.6 billion. That's strong, the company's market cap to EBITDA is a mere 3x.

The company had relatively strong financial results for a tough quarter and the overall EBITDA increased due to massive improvement in its DTC business.

Warner Bros Discovery FCF

Unfortunately, the company has dipped into negative free cash flow ("FCF"), which makes its position much tougher.

Warner Bros Discovery Investor Presentation

The company swung into negative FCF due to semi-annual interest payments and various expenses, along with struggles from Warner Media. The company's semi-annual interest payments totaled almost $900 million, meaning ordinary FCF would be positive. That's exciting to see after the multi-billion annual interest expenses the company incurred.

We'd like to see the company continue using its FCF to pay down debt, as a rising interest environment could make rolling over debt difficult.

Warner Bros Discovery Segment

The company's per segment performance struggled with both films and networks.

Warner Bros Discovery Investor Presentation

The company's studio revenue dropped 7% YoY due to primarily a mistiming in releases along with prior year theatrical successes. The company did manage to decrease operating expenses and cost of revenue along with adjusted EBITDA by more than 20%. The effects of the broader market downturn are clearly visible.

Warner Bros Discovery Investor Presentation

The company's network EBITDA remains stronger, with only a 10% drop, although revenue took a larger drop, even when removing the impact of the Olympics. Advertising took a much more substantial impact as a larger division of the company. Unfortunately, we expect the company's advertising revenues not to recover as much due to a trend of advertising to move online.

Warner Bros Discovery Debt

The company still has a massive amount of debt it needs to figure out how to handle.

Warner Bros Discovery Investor Presentation

The company has $49.5 billion worth of gross debt, 94% of which is fixed. The company has an average cost of debt of 4.6% that's well protected from rising interest rates, costing the company $2.3 billion in annual interest. That's ~25% of the company's EBITDA, showing the FCF growth that can come from paying down its debt.

The company has a 14+ year average maturity, meaning less risk in the short term from rising interest rates. The company is <4x gross leverage targets, and it's expecting additional reductions to hit ~2.7x in 2024. The company's debt load is still ~170% of its debt, and we'd like to see the company continue reducing it.

Our View

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a market cap that's roughly 65% of its net debt. That shows that the company clearly has an overwhelming debt load from the perspective of the market. The company's debt load utilizes ~20% of its EBITDA for interest expenditures alone, and in a rising interest rate environment, the company should see interest expenses rise substantially.

It's worth noting the company's target is for an extra $1 billion of synergies by 2024, which should help improve its EBITDA as well. The company's FCF target for the year is still ~$2-3 billion which should enable reasonable debt pay down and the company's targets for FCF past that is ~$5 billion, which is incredibly strong for a $30 billion company.

That should enable strong Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. shareholder returns.

Thesis Risk

The company's largest current risk in our view is its debt in a rising interest rate environment. The market rate increase from 0 to 5% means ~$2 billion in extra interest were the company forced to refinance all of its debt today. It has long-term debt which protects it in the meantime, but it's still a substantial risk to the company has.

Conclusion

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has an impressive portfolio of assets, but it's suffering from the same issues as the global media industry. As a result, the company's advertising revenue has taken a hit. The company has benefited, however, from substantially lower losses in its DTC business, which we expect can be followed up with continued EBITDA growth.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has the FCF to pay down its debt, and we expect its FCF to continue growing. Synergies will help for that as well. That will enable lower debt and increased shareholder returns for the long term, highlighting how Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. is a valuable investment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.